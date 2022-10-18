ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
CNET

Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
ohsospotless.com

How to Clean a Toaster Oven

Are you wondering how to remove gunk, dirt, and food residue from your toaster oven? To get your toaster oven back to sparkling clean, you need to know the best methods. Toaster ovens require a particular approach since they’re not exactly a toaster, nor are they an oven. They’re a little bit of both.
mansionglobal.com

Smart Space Heaters for Your Home

We all have certain trouble spots in our home that are very tricky to make temperate—regions that seem immune to whole-house heating systems. Fortunately, man created space heaters. And even more fortunately, developers created smart space heaters. From wall-hanging units with Wi-Fi connections to standalone towers you can talk...
yankodesign.com

These gem-like glasses really make your drinks and snacks shine

Water is vital for life. Humans can survive without food for weeks but would only last for a couple of days without water, proving how essential water is to our bodies. After all, your body is composed of about 60% water. Even if it’s not about a life or death situation, however, drinking water is crucial in maintaining our health, providing many health benefits such as improving memory and mood, aiding weight maintenance, and preventing dry skin. Most of us are aware of how important it is to keep hydrated throughout the day, but very few actually do. One trick to increase your water intake during your waking hours is to have water nearby, and this cup makes it not only easy but also attractive to place your drink within arm’s reach.
homedit.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro

If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
icytales.com

How To Clean White Shoes: The 101 Guide

Some of us love wearing white sneakers or conversing with most of our outfits, but we keep thinking about how to clean the white shoes that we use daily and get quickly dirty by dust and mud. White shoes are the perfect combo with our daily outfits, and we can...
Mic

35 smarter ways to renovate your home when you're on a tight budget

Not all renovations must include dust, demo, and completion dates that seem to always be around the corner... but never arrive. When it comes to sprucing up the home, there are loads of clever ways to bring a fresh, new look that involve minimal effort, minimal cash, and minimal dusty footprints across the foyer.
myzeo.com

The Causes of Dental Plaque and How to Prevent Them

Dental health is imperative if you want to live a healthy life. However, if you compromise it, dental plaque can keep depositing, resulting in dental decay and cavities. Everyone hasdental plaque, which is resulted from the consumption of sugary and starchy food. A thin layer of plaque settles over the teeth, but it is removed with regular flossing and brushing. This post will help you understand the causes of dental plaque and what you can do to prevent it.
torquenews.com

An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage

Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.

