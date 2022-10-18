Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
5 Ways to Make Your Home Smell Fresh and Clean
(Family Features) A clean and inviting home doesn't just look tidy, it smells pleasantly refreshing, too. Consider these sensible ideas to improve the scents throughout your home.
CNET
Yeah, There's Probably Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Have you noticed your clothes don't smell as clean when they come out of your washing machine? Mold, mildew or bacteria could be the reason, as they all thrive in damp environments. That means it's time to clean your washer routinely to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
I’m an interior pro… my hacks will keep you warm without heating – & why your bed should be away from the window
FROM wrapping up in layers to holding hot water bottles, the cost-of-living crisis has forced many to search for ways to keep warm without heating. But according to an expert, there are other ways you can stay toasty this autumn and winter season without making your energy bills grow. Chatting...
My side hustle makes $50 per hour – I can do it from home and only need my phone
ONE TikToker revealed that you could make $50 per hour by using your cell phone. The Influencer, who goes by karamkhalil_, informed his followers that teens could do this by helping realtors book listings. Besides making content for real estate, Khalil also uploads informative videos for teens willing to make...
rsvplive.ie
Never pre-rinse your plates and glasses before putting them in the dishwasher - here's why
You should never pre-rinse your plates, glasses, cups and cutlery before putting them in the dishwasher. We all tend to try and get rid of the residual tea, curry sauce or ketchup from our utensils before getting them cleaned, but you are doing the wrong thing. Yes, you can scrape...
msn.com
How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them
Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
I’m a laundry whizz and there’s an easy way to dry your bedding without the tumble dryer – all you need is coathangers
WE'RE all trying to save money on our energy bills this winter, which means many of us are refusing to use the tumble dryer. While it's easy to find alternative ways to dry your clothes and towels - bedding is a whole other story. Luckily, laundry experts have revealed the...
ohsospotless.com
How to Clean a Toaster Oven
Are you wondering how to remove gunk, dirt, and food residue from your toaster oven? To get your toaster oven back to sparkling clean, you need to know the best methods. Toaster ovens require a particular approach since they’re not exactly a toaster, nor are they an oven. They’re a little bit of both.
rsvplive.ie
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
mansionglobal.com
Smart Space Heaters for Your Home
We all have certain trouble spots in our home that are very tricky to make temperate—regions that seem immune to whole-house heating systems. Fortunately, man created space heaters. And even more fortunately, developers created smart space heaters. From wall-hanging units with Wi-Fi connections to standalone towers you can talk...
yankodesign.com
These gem-like glasses really make your drinks and snacks shine
Water is vital for life. Humans can survive without food for weeks but would only last for a couple of days without water, proving how essential water is to our bodies. After all, your body is composed of about 60% water. Even if it’s not about a life or death situation, however, drinking water is crucial in maintaining our health, providing many health benefits such as improving memory and mood, aiding weight maintenance, and preventing dry skin. Most of us are aware of how important it is to keep hydrated throughout the day, but very few actually do. One trick to increase your water intake during your waking hours is to have water nearby, and this cup makes it not only easy but also attractive to place your drink within arm’s reach.
Apparently, We’ve Been “Deodorizing” Our Homes All Wrong
This is the secret to a good smelling house.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro
If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
icytales.com
How To Clean White Shoes: The 101 Guide
Some of us love wearing white sneakers or conversing with most of our outfits, but we keep thinking about how to clean the white shoes that we use daily and get quickly dirty by dust and mud. White shoes are the perfect combo with our daily outfits, and we can...
Mic
35 smarter ways to renovate your home when you're on a tight budget
Not all renovations must include dust, demo, and completion dates that seem to always be around the corner... but never arrive. When it comes to sprucing up the home, there are loads of clever ways to bring a fresh, new look that involve minimal effort, minimal cash, and minimal dusty footprints across the foyer.
myzeo.com
The Causes of Dental Plaque and How to Prevent Them
Dental health is imperative if you want to live a healthy life. However, if you compromise it, dental plaque can keep depositing, resulting in dental decay and cavities. Everyone hasdental plaque, which is resulted from the consumption of sugary and starchy food. A thin layer of plaque settles over the teeth, but it is removed with regular flossing and brushing. This post will help you understand the causes of dental plaque and what you can do to prevent it.
Ladies, Don't Pay a Fortune for Vitamin C Serum When You Can Make it Yourselves
DIY Vitamin C Serums is fresh, potent, and priced right!. Note: The following contains affiliate links. We know how vital Vitamin C is to our overall well-being. In fact, to reap the most health benefits, we need to consume it every day as Vitamin C is water soluble, meaning our bodies can’t store it.
torquenews.com
An Affordable Car Lift Solution for Your Home Garage
Do you believe that having your own car lift in your garage is just a pipe dream? Think again and discover just how affordable and doable it is to make that dream come true as well. Plus, learn about a few other tools such as a one-size-fits-all socket that can make automotive work more enjoyable and not have to carry a heavy toolbox in the trunk for roadside emergencies.
Best teeth whitening kits 2022 for removing stains and brightening your smile
ARE your teeth not looking quite as sparkly as they once were?. Investing in a good home teeth whitening kit can help to lighten and brighten your smile, by removing stains and discoloration. Often our favourite food and drinks, like tea, coffee and red wine, can stain teeth, leaving them...
Comments / 0