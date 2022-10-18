ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POEFx_0ie4cIBE00

TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.

Their love connection first sparked after meeting through mutual friends on the Maryland resident’s vacation in Ronald’s native country of South Africa. The pair hit it off immediately and six months after they started dating, the couple got engaged.

Following his proposal, Ronald came clean to his future wife about his criminal history and gambling addiction — which also put a damper on his chances of getting a possible visa to the United States. Despite their looming issues, the pair tied the knot in 2018 and Tiffany gave birth to their daughter Carley the following July.

When Carley was 3 months old, Tiffany and her son from a previous relationship, Daniel, flew to South Africa and the trip was documented during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? While the couple was coming to the realization that Ronald’s visa may never be approved, Tiffany admitted she wasn’t willing to relocate her family to South Africa.

“We’re so close to the visa going through, but you know, with the criminal record and with everything, there is a chance that he can get denied. He thinks that if he gets denied that I’ll pick up everything, Daniel and Carley, he thinks we’ll move to South Africa,” Tiffany said during a May 2021 episode. “If you get denied, I’m sorry, but I’m not coming. I am not coming and that’s that. Like, that’s not a conversation that I allow him to touch on because the moment I tell him no, that’s going to be a f—king s—tshow.”

While the couple has experienced many ups and downs in the relationship, following their August 2021 split, Tiffany reignited her dating life on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Season 3, which aired in fall 2022, followed the mom of two as moved on from her estranged husband and dated an ex. However, shortly before the season premiered, Ronald took to Instagram to confirm he and Tiffany got back together.

“We will always face struggles but at the end [of the day], we overcome them together!” Ronald wrote in a since-deleted Instagram tribute to his wife in August 2022. “You make me strong. I fall and hurt you often, I’m human, I’m sorry, but if it wasn’t for you taking my hand and telling me, ‘Let’s try again’ every time, I don’t know where I’ll be! Thank you for everything. Thank you for the time and effort to bring the kids to me, I appreciate it a lot! And to crown it all, [it is] always wonderful spending time with you. Also, [you’re a] great mother [and an] even better partner. Thank you for [being] you.”

Scroll through the gallery to see 90 Day Fiancé Stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s daughter Carly’s cutest photos.

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
realitytitbit.com

Josh from 90 Day Fiancé returns to Single Life as Natalie calls things off

90 Day Fiancé star Josh Weinstein has returned to the Single Life after his partner Natalie Mordovtseva decided to call things off on the latest episode of the TLC reality show. Things came to a head after Natalie, 37, confronted Josh in Monday’s episode, telling him she was upset...
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Charlie Potthast Found a New Job During Filming Hiatus: Find Out How He Makes a Living

An entrepreneur! 90 Day Fiancé star Charlie Potthast has been keeping busy ever since his hiatus from filming the TLC show. The Florida native was estranged from his family for most of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever? season 7, but he and his wife, Megan Potthast, returned on the Sunday, September 25 episode. They shared an update with fans about what they’ve been up to, which included a lucrative new job that they can do together. Keep scrolling below to find out more about Charlie’s job and how he makes a living!
FLORIDA STATE
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
KANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Slams Trolls Who Say He’s Not ‘A Good Dad’ Amid Kalani Split Rumors

A message. 90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa slammed haters who called him out for not “being a good dad.”. “This for all of you b—tches that complain about my life,” the TLC star, 27, said in a reel posted on Wednesday, October 5. “They say grow up, be a good dad, b—t I’m here, buying all the [groceries] buying all the food, buying everything for my family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Always in Charge! Find Out ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kim Menzies’ Job and What She Does For a Living

90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies made her debut to the long-running TLC series alongside now-boyfriend and rapper, Usman “SojaBoy” Umar — however, the San Diego native’s employment history proves she’s the one used to being in charge. So, what did Kim do for a living before finding reality TV fame? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Kim’s job, her relationship with Usman and more!
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’

Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
NEW JERSEY STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy