Structure Fire: 1300 Block of Cypress

On October 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Cypress. Crews arrived to find the structure heavily involved with fire. Crews made a defensive attack on the fire and a second alarm was asked for by command. Crews were able to stop the fire from progressing to any other structures. There were no occupants at the structure at the time of the fire and the fire is currently under investigation. The estimated amount of the damage is $130,000.