Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Renewed Their Vows
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!. Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story. “From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Surprising Request If She's Ever in a Coma
Khloe Kardashian has her wishes nailed down. The 38-year-old revealed during the latest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," she and her family have constant chats about the procedures they have in place in case of untimely events. Kardashian revelation was spurred by her visit to mom Kris Jenner, who was in the midst of recovery after undergoing hip surgery.
WWE Legend Kevin Nash's Son Tristen Dead at 26
The wrestling community is coming together to mourn a loss. Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer of Kevin Nash, has passed away at age 26, according to a statement released on behalf of the Nash family. "On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately...
