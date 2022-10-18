ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Black Panther 2 Feature Rihanna’s First New Song In Years? Let’s Talk Out The Rumor

By Adreon Patterson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJFzq_0ie4UmFO00

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ’s release date comes closer, Marvel fans can’t help but think about the first movie. Of course, the visuals and storytelling were the reason for the original film becoming a cultural phenomenon, but there was a bonus in the incredible soundtrack, which featured and was curated by Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, along with other hip-hop and R&B heavyweights. It gained massive chart success levied by the Oscar-nominated song “All the Stars.” Given the soundtrack’s reception, it only seems right Marvel is looking to another music superstar for the sequel, as rumors spread that Rihanna will premiere her first new song in years on the Black Panther 2 soundtrack.

The rumored Rihanna- Black Panther 2 connection was first brought up by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan. He recounted the rampant rumor on his Twitter account.  Buchanan mentioned the pop superstar is reportedly recording a new song meant for the blockbuster sequel. Check out Buchanan’s tweet below to get more alleged information about the Grammy winner’s reported participation on the soundtrack.

So, fans will reportedly get their first Rihanna song courtesy of the soundtrack to one of 2022’s most anticipated upcoming movies . It would be a huge get for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever if it turns out to be true. This would be a nice treat to announce Rihanna's musical comeback six years after her last album Anti .

There might already be some pressure setting in for this rumored Rihanna song given how ubiquitous Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars” was for Black Panther 's soundtrack. Kyle Buchanan mentioned if rumors are true, the fashion mogul could be a Best Song Oscar contender, just like Lamar. She might face some serious competition from fellow pop singers Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish for Top Gun: Maverick , When the Crawdads Sing , and Turning Red , respectively. It would be great to see pop music’s top female stars compete for film’s biggest honor if the speculation is real. But is this Rihanna Black Panther 2 end-credits song an actual possibility?

Headlining Super Bowl

Rihanna was announced as the halftime musical act for the 2023 Super Bowl. It was rumored potential Best Song competitor Taylor Swift was in contention for the most visible music event of the year, but Swift reportedly dropped out since she is still re-recording her early work.

Given that the halftime show features music stars performing new and older music, having the reported Black Panther 2 ending song out before the event would be a terrific way to introduce new music to the masses. If the reported song is a massive success, it could be the TV audiences' first chance to hear and see new Rihanna music live. This would only increase the anticipation for her first live performance in five years.

Rumored New Music and Tour from the Pop Superstar?

With Rihanna picked as next year’s halftime show headliner, it has only increased the fervor for new music from the “Umbrella” singer. It’s been rumored that the Grammy winner was seen going in and out of music studios, so there might be new music on the way. Recording an end-credits song would make sense given rumors of a new album being on the horizon. She could’ve recorded (or is currently recording) for the Black Panther sequel at the same time.

Along with a rumored new album, HDD reported that the music star will go out on a world stadium tour following her Super Bowl performance. If the Grammy winner is reportedly going on tour, fans are going to expect new music after six years of radio silence. Having a popular song from a potentially popular film along with other new music would get them ready to see her live for the first time in six years.

Reported Ties to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Before the song rumors appeared, Rihanna was reportedly tied to the blockbuster sequel in another way. After the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, it was rumored that the music superstar would appear in an undisclosed role in Wakanda Forever . But the misinformation was disproved after her name mistakenly popped up alongside franchise stars Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o.

But the connection between Nyong’o and the entertainer runs a bit deeper, as the two women were reportedly attached to star in a heist film following a viral meme of them at a New York fashion show. So if the heist film didn’t work out and Rihanna isn’t starring in the sequel, maybe Nyong'o and Marvel reached out to the “Work” singer to see if she wouldn’t mind contributing a song to the sequel’s soundtrack. A song from the pop star wouldn’t be out of place given the film is more female-centric, including featuring a new secret (female?) Black Panther .

Audiences won’t officially know if Rihanna is on the soundtrack until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11.

INDIANA STATE
