Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
ringsidenews.com
Bret Hart Says Goldberg Got Into WWE Hall Of Fame By Injuring ‘Everybody He Worked With’
Goldberg is a legend for many fans, and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. The former WWE Universal Champion might not have been a fan of pro wrestling at first, but eventually came to love it. He is also done apologizing for what he did to Bret Hart.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Reacts to WWE NXT Return with Smoking Hot Photoshoot Drop
Mandy Rose returned to NXT tonight and immediately went after Alba Fyre. The NXT Women’s Champion said it be fire versus fire at Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Mandy Rose stopped by for a new photoshoot as well. Mandy Rose took to Twitter after NXT and posted two snaps for...
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 18, 2022. Match starts off with Roxanne Perez & Rhea Ripley lock up. Ripley sends Perez out of the ring before Perez gets back in and they exchange submissions. Perez looks for a headscissors take down but Ripley blocks it. Perez hits several chops before Ripley takes her down with a headbutt and a clothesline. Perez delivers a series of forearms, but Ripley fires back with a kick to Perez’s shin. Perez sends Ripley to the outside then follows her out there. She looks to go fly but Ripley catches her and sends her face first into the apron that sends us to a break.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Wants To Face Old Family Friend On WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa made a lot of noise after his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, and he’s just getting started. Now he gets to look at the roster and think about all the possibilities ahead of him. While speaking to Peter Rosenberg on “Cheap Heat,” Solo...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing Back Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, regardless of him being in the company or not. However, he was never used properly at all. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
ComicBook
WWE: Update on Becky Lynch's Return From Injury
Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair back at SummerSlam. WWE completed her face turn the following night on Raw, then wrote her off television with a backstage attack by Bayley's Damage CTRL faction. Reports that Lynch was backstage at a recent episode of Raw and that she was ahead of schedule on her return from injury popped up earlier this month, but Fightful Select is now reporting the latter is not the case.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Returns To Raw, Crazy Bobby Lashley Storyline, Triple H Contracts Covid-19 – News Bulletin – October 17, 2022
A WWE legend makes their return to WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley opens up about a crazy storyline he pitched, Triple H has Covid-19, and more. Don’t have time to watch a three-hour Raw? Can’t keep up with the constant backstage wrestling drama? We’ve got you covered, in the WrestleTalk news bulletin for Thursday, October 18, 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Possible Good News For CM Punk & The Elite’s AEW Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
ringsidenews.com
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Recalls Sasha Banks And Bayley Crying As She Lay Paralyzed In The Ring
December 27th, 2017 marked a "terrifying" day for Saraya. Wrestling at a house show in New York on WWE's Live Holiday Tour, the former Paige took a stiff kick to the back, the same move she had taken from fellow WWE superstar Bayley the night before at a different live event. However, "something was just a little bit [off]" on that night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as she revealed on "Talk Is Jericho".
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Decision About Bray Wyatt’s Roster Placement
Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to WWE and fans were very happy to see the Eater of World return. He still has the whole world in his hands, and the company has big plans for him. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s situation with...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Passes Away At 26-Years-Old
Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and beloved by millions. Sadly, this is a very terrible time for him, because his son has passed away. Tristen Nash, Kevin Nash’s son, has passed away at the age of 26-years-old. This is a tragic passing, but we have no idea about the cause of death at this time.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Confirms His WWE Contract Is Running Up Very Soon
Goldberg made a career out of demolishing opponents and creating big moments. Sadly, all good things much come to an end. During his interview with RomanAtwoodPodcast, Goldberg made it clear that he believes WWE never wanted him to be World Champion “for more than 10 minutes.” The WWE Hall of Famer also let everyone know what he only has two months left on his current WWE contract.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Believes NXT Women Are The Future Of WWE
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Being a part of NXT herself, Becky Lynch is more than aware of...
Comments / 0