ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program

ELIZABETHTON — A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business has helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Donnie Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as quality...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

CASA’s Low Country Boil in Erwin

(WJHL) Melanie Feathers of CASA of Northeast Tennessee tells us about this popular fundraiser for the organization. For tickets and more information please visit www.CasaNETN.org or call 423-461-3500.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time, negotiation on purchase of building for Kabota partnership

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The school board unanimously...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Commission scheduled to meet Oct. 27 to decide $5 pay raise for deputies

ELIZABETHTON — A special meeting of the Carter County Commission has been called for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to decide whether or not to increase the pay of the deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department by $5 per hour. The meeting will be held in the County Commission’s normal meeting place in the Main Courtroom of the Courthouse. The question on the pay raise will be the only item on the agenda for the special meeting. A public hearing will be held prior to the vote of the commission.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City manager speaks at State of the City

Kingsport City Manager spoke at the Meadowview Conference Center Thursday about the State of the City and how the city is financially sound. Watch Now: Kingsport officials say state of the city is financially sound. Sales tax continues to grow, the city’s fund balance is healthy and growth continue in...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events

ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly events that reoccur each month. These events are: Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts: and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kia of Johnson City opens for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kia of Johnson City celebrated its grand opening on October 19. The new dealership is located on the motor mile in Johnson City, along Bristol Highway. Chantz Scott, President of Kia of Johnson City, told News Channel 11 their aim is to take care of customers with whatever their needs […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport's Ryan Salyer helps feed victims of Hurricane Ian

KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best. With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant

Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
TELFORD, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport: Caring for Our Community Spotlight on Kim Atchison

As a former police detective and registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kim Atchison has a heart of service. After events in her life led her to retire early from policing, Atchison had a desire to continue helping and serving those in her community. One night, while working in the emergency department off duty, Atchison watched a man being resuscitated by nurses.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

$177K requested for Clinchco ‘Tiny Business Village’

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the status of the project application. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Local officials requested $150,000 in federal funding for the creation of a new business incubator community in Clinchco, Virginia. According to an application for an Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant by the Town […]
CLINCHCO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy