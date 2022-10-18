Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON — A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business has helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Donnie Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as quality...
wjhl.com
CASA’s Low Country Boil in Erwin
(WJHL) Melanie Feathers of CASA of Northeast Tennessee tells us about this popular fundraiser for the organization. For tickets and more information please visit www.CasaNETN.org or call 423-461-3500.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time, negotiation on purchase of building for Kabota partnership
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The school board unanimously...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission scheduled to meet Oct. 27 to decide $5 pay raise for deputies
ELIZABETHTON — A special meeting of the Carter County Commission has been called for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to decide whether or not to increase the pay of the deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department by $5 per hour. The meeting will be held in the County Commission’s normal meeting place in the Main Courtroom of the Courthouse. The question on the pay raise will be the only item on the agenda for the special meeting. A public hearing will be held prior to the vote of the commission.
wcyb.com
Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
Kingsport Times-News
City manager speaks at State of the City
Kingsport City Manager spoke at the Meadowview Conference Center Thursday about the State of the City and how the city is financially sound. Watch Now: Kingsport officials say state of the city is financially sound. Sales tax continues to grow, the city’s fund balance is healthy and growth continue in...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch Now: Kingsport officials say state of the city is financially sound
KINGSPORT — Sales tax continues to increase, the city’s fund balance is healthy and growth continues in the Model City, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said on Thursday. “The state of the city is good and it’s good because we have such financial health,” McCartt said.
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
Kingsport Times-News
Adult Services at Elizabethton Library features recurring monthly programs and special events
ELIZABETHTON — The activities and events held at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library are not just for kids. Staff member Maryann Odom oversees the adult services and events at the library. These are not only geared to the needs and interests of adults, but include monthly events that reoccur each month. These events are: Coloring Connection; Tea Talk; Arts and Crafts: and Carter County Fiber Art Guild.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission appropriates $1.1 million for replacing windows and gutters of courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks which have cause some structural damage to the landmark building. The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget...
wjhl.com
Jonesborough Senior Center Fall Craft Fair
Mary Regen and Pete Paulin, preview the big Fall Craft Fair taking place at the Jonesborough Senior Center this Saturday!
Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
Kia of Johnson City opens for business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kia of Johnson City celebrated its grand opening on October 19. The new dealership is located on the motor mile in Johnson City, along Bristol Highway. Chantz Scott, President of Kia of Johnson City, told News Channel 11 their aim is to take care of customers with whatever their needs […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport's Ryan Salyer helps feed victims of Hurricane Ian
KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best. With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster...
Johnson City Press
Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
Ballad appeals state board’s OK for competing cath lab
Ballad Health has appealed a state decision that would allow Karing Hearts Cardiology to build a freestanding cardiac catheterization lab in Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
Pound Town Council welcomes newly sworn police officer, $131K in returned funds
POUND — The Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force. The council ran across another bump — a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.
Kingsport Times-News
Healthy Kingsport: Caring for Our Community Spotlight on Kim Atchison
As a former police detective and registered nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kim Atchison has a heart of service. After events in her life led her to retire early from policing, Atchison had a desire to continue helping and serving those in her community. One night, while working in the emergency department off duty, Atchison watched a man being resuscitated by nurses.
$177K requested for Clinchco ‘Tiny Business Village’
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the status of the project application. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Local officials requested $150,000 in federal funding for the creation of a new business incubator community in Clinchco, Virginia. According to an application for an Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant by the Town […]
Comments / 0