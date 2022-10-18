The Johnson City Commission on Thursday passed a resolution in support of state funding for East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. Since it was founded in 2005, the college has been funded entirely through private tuition. That’s become a problem for ETSU and the college, particularly since the state provided funding for other pharmacy schools in the state, allowing them to charge less for tuition.

