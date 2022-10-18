ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Qualifier Cocciaretto sets up Gauff clash in second round

Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, will face No 5 seed Coco Gauff next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
wtatennis.com

Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wtatennis.com

Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
GEORGIA STATE
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Bouchard books spot in second round, Ostapenko next !

Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard beat American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Bouchard, ranked No 430, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
tennismajors.com

WTA Guadalajara: Andreescu upsets Kvitova; returns to top 50

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu upset 16th seeded Czech Petra Kvitova in three sets to reach the last 16 at the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. The Canadian came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to win in two hours and...
Porterville Recorder

WTA Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole Results

ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses):. Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4. Maryna Zanevska (7), Belgium, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 7-6 (9), 6-4. Kristina Mladenovic, France,...
GEORGIA STATE
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Kudermetova makes last 16, defeating Vekic

Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat wildcard Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Kudermetova, ranked No 12, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. In the previous round,...
Porterville Recorder

Berrettini gets revenge on Carballes Baena in Naples

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Roberto Carballes Baena in the beleaguered Napoli Cup on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals and avenge last week’s loss in Florence. Just eight days after Carballes Baena had upset the Italian on the indoor courts in Florence, Berrettini took...
tennismajors.com

Guadalajara Open: Collins easy against Dolehide

92.3% – Danielle Collins has won 92.3% of the matches when she won the opening set in the last two seasons (48/52). Concreteness.@WTA @WTA_insider @WTAGuadalajara #GDLOPENAKRON! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/XOvl0HJCO8. — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 18, 2022. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de Tenis, hard, USD 2.527.250,...
tennismajors.com

Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round

Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Ruusuvuori books spot in last 8

Finn Emil Ruusuvuori won against Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 52, will play the winner of the match between American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, and Swede wildcard Elias Ymer next.
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Paul moves into second round, Leo Borg wins the first set !

American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, won against Swede wildcard Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday evening. Tommy Moves On! 💪. Defending champion @TommyPaul1 comes from a set down to defeat Borg 5-7 6-4 6-1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy