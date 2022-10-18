Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Qualifier Cocciaretto sets up Gauff clash in second round
Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the second round of the Guadalajara Open by defeating Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 6-1 at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday evening. Cocciaretto, ranked No 92, will face No 5 seed Coco Gauff next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: As Badosa retires, Azarenka advances to showdown with Keys
Paula Badosa, of Spain, retired after the first set of her second round clash with former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka due to illness, sending the Belarusian into the last 16 of the WTA Guadalajara Open. Azarenka had just won the first set 6-2 when Badosa decided to forfeit the...
wtatennis.com
Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Belinda Bencic regroups, beats Leylah Fernandez in Guadalajara
Belinda Bencic squandered five match points in a second-set tiebreaker but regrouped to beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in three sets
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Wednesday Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, joining World No.1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw. Gauff, from Atlanta, Georgia, will be making her debut appearance at the season-ending tournament. She qualified...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Bouchard books spot in second round, Ostapenko next !
Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard beat American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. Bouchard, ranked No 430, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano...
tennismajors.com
WTA Guadalajara: Andreescu upsets Kvitova; returns to top 50
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu upset 16th seeded Czech Petra Kvitova in three sets to reach the last 16 at the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Tuesday. The Canadian came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to win in two hours and...
Porterville Recorder
WTA Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole Results
ROUEN, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole (seedings in parentheses):. Viktorija Golubic (5), Switzerland, def. Jessika Ponchet, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4. Maryna Zanevska (7), Belgium, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 7-6 (9), 6-4. Kristina Mladenovic, France,...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Kudermetova makes last 16, defeating Vekic
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 8 seed, beat Croat wildcard Donna Vekic 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Guadalajara Open at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis on Wednesday night. Kudermetova, ranked No 12, will play Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the No 12 seed, next. In the previous round,...
Porterville Recorder
Berrettini gets revenge on Carballes Baena in Naples
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Roberto Carballes Baena in the beleaguered Napoli Cup on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals and avenge last week’s loss in Florence. Just eight days after Carballes Baena had upset the Italian on the indoor courts in Florence, Berrettini took...
tennismajors.com
Guadalajara Open: Collins easy against Dolehide
92.3% – Danielle Collins has won 92.3% of the matches when she won the opening set in the last two seasons (48/52). Concreteness.@WTA @WTA_insider @WTAGuadalajara #GDLOPENAKRON! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/XOvl0HJCO8. — OptaAce (@OptaAce) October 18, 2022. Guadalajara WTA 1000, other first-round results (Centro Panamericano de Tenis, hard, USD 2.527.250,...
tennismajors.com
Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round
Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Ruusuvuori books spot in last 8
Finn Emil Ruusuvuori won against Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Thursday. Ruusuvuori, ranked No 52, will play the winner of the match between American Frances Tiafoe, the No 3 seed, and Swede wildcard Elias Ymer next.
US charges seven over alleged Beijing plot to forcibly repatriate ‘elite’ Chinese
The United States has charged seven Chinese nationals it accuses of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a US resident and his family as part of a bid by Beijing to forcibly repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed on Thursday in a US district...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Paul moves into second round, Leo Borg wins the first set !
American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, won against Swede wildcard Leo Borg 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Tuesday evening. Tommy Moves On! 💪. Defending champion @TommyPaul1 comes from a set down to defeat Borg 5-7 6-4 6-1...
