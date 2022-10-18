UC Santa Cruz’s Research Center for the Americas celebrated 30 years of groundbreaking work with an official renaming for social justice icon Dolores Huerta on Thursday evening at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn. The sold-out event included UC Santa Cruz students, faculty, staff, and alumni, community members, dignitaries and several members of Huerta’s family. Huerta delivered a resounding speech that included leading the crowd of more than 200 people in a joyous chant of “Sí, se puede,” her famous mantra that has become synonymous with Latinx pride, power, and hope.

