San Francisco, CA

Early morning Mission District shooting injures 39YO man

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning left a 39-year-old man injured, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made but police said there were three women and a man in their 20s suspected of the shooting and a black SUV associated with the case. More detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

