Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
hornfm.com
Players By The Numbers Powered by Data Savior (Week 8)
After 8 weeks of High School Football in the books we have gathered states from all area the Austin area. Here is the list of individuals that have impressed us with their performance on Thursday and Friday Night!. Players By The Numbers Week 8. Wideouts. Ed Small WR Anderson- 6...
post-register.com
Lions unable to climb past Liberty Hill￼
Lockhart did all it could to slow down a Liberty Hill squad that had averaged 63 points per game in its first three district outings and 54 per game overall. Somewhat successful in slowing down the visitors, Lockhart still fell, 35-14, to the Panthers at Lions Stadium Friday night. “We...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin alumni not happy with ticket options for sport games at Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas men’s basketball season at the brand-new Moody Center kicks off in about a week, but some alumni aren’t happy with the ticket process, and they’re worried about not being able to see a game. One alum said it isn’t as...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
Texas 2025 Schedule Circling Internet Shows How Tough SEC Move Will Be
Schedule would have Longhorns open league with Arkansas, close with Texas A&M
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
fox7austin.com
Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District
AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
fox7austin.com
Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early
FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
Elgin Courier
Rodrigo Denova Jaramillo
Family and friends will gather at Elgin Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 until 8 p.m. A celebration of funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Austin Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. with Father Mark Hamlet presiding. Interment will follow at a later date in Luvianos, Mexico.
fox7austin.com
Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
Texas, Austin groups report increase in runaways
Terry Cole, founder of Austin's Street Youth Ministry, said the number of families reaching out to them seeking help locating runaways has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.
post-register.com
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
