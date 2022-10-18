ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

hornfm.com

Players By The Numbers Powered by Data Savior (Week 8)

After 8 weeks of High School Football in the books we have gathered states from all area the Austin area. Here is the list of individuals that have impressed us with their performance on Thursday and Friday Night!. Players By The Numbers Week 8. Wideouts. Ed Small WR Anderson- 6...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Lions unable to climb past Liberty Hill￼

Lockhart did all it could to slow down a Liberty Hill squad that had averaged 63 points per game in its first three district outings and 54 per game overall. Somewhat successful in slowing down the visitors, Lockhart still fell, 35-14, to the Panthers at Lions Stadium Friday night. “We...
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District

AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Potential threat prompts Florence ISD to release students early

FLORENCE, Texas - Florence Independent School District released all students early on Oct. 19 due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution. According to Florence ISD, students were air-dropped a threatening message on campus. The school district said once they were notified of the threat, a...
FLORENCE, TX
Elgin Courier

Rodrigo Denova Jaramillo

Family and friends will gather at Elgin Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 until 8 p.m. A celebration of funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Austin Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. with Father Mark Hamlet presiding. Interment will follow at a later date in Luvianos, Mexico.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas teacher accused of throwing student against wall still employed with district

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A Round Rock ISD teen who was thrown against a wall at school by an administrator has some asking why the school is the only one being blamed. A disturbing situation that happened at GOALS Learning Center on April 29. Quintin Proctor, 13-years-old at the time, was caught on security camera footage being grabbed and thrown back into a room by the former vice principal. This was after Quintin was removed from his classroom for being defiant towards his two female teachers resulting in him being placed in a secluded room to calm down.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
post-register.com

Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
LOCKHART, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin

An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
AUSTIN, TX

