Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings
The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
ASML Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASML)
ASML stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.52
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 122.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss
The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $96,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $19.40
BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings
The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.45). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. M&T Bank Announces Dividend.
