Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Has $314,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
americanbankingnews.com
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%
OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
americanbankingnews.com
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share.
americanbankingnews.com
US Bancorp DE Has $13.84 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 10,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings
The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.
americanbankingnews.com
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 6.3%
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
americanbankingnews.com
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.74
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.
americanbankingnews.com
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37
A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
americanbankingnews.com
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
americanbankingnews.com
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.23
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $96,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.52
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.
americanbankingnews.com
ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comments / 0