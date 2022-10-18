Read full article on original website
Finalists Selected in WFBF’s Inaugural 35 Under 35 Program
MADISON – Thirty-five individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award finalists. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS. The 35 Under 35 program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturists...
PSC Urges Customers to Seek Assistance in Advance of Utility Disconnection Moratorium
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is encouraging electric, natural gas, and water utility customers with outstanding bills to either make payment arrangements with their provider, or apply for financial assistance before the annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections begins. While Wisconsin prohibits disconnections between November 1st and April 15th,...
