fox5atlanta.com
Lane closures on I-285 to cause major delays, 'nightmare' for drivers
ATLANTA - If you get a headache from all the traffic on Interstate 285 already, it's about to get a lot worse. Saturday, the Georgia Department of Transportation's plans to fully shut down two lanes of Interstate 285 along the Perimeter from Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road. The same lane closures are already in place on the east side.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom complains Douglas County school bus failed to show up for students
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County mom says she sent her son off to his school-bus stop but the bus didn’t show up. Tona Fenters says it has happened repeatedly. Fenters says Avery went to the bus stop at London Way and Crossing Drive in Lithia Springs at 8 Wednesday morning.
Clayton County commissioners asked to make road safer after multiple deaths
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — People who are concerned about the number of people killed walking or driving on a busy highway went before their elected leaders and asked them to make the road safer. They even mentioned voting them out if that didn’t happen. “There have been so...
Pops of ammunition heard at fire that sent 2 to hospital, Cherokee County officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house...
thechampionnewspaper.com
MARTA proposes new transit option for Candler Road, schedules meetings
MARTA officials will host public meetings on Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 about bringing a new type of transit service to Candler Road. The Oct. 25 meeting will be held in-person at Saint Phillip AME Church, 1601 Richard Allen Drive, Decatur, and the Oct. 27 meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
Gas leak causes school to evacuate, shuts down Cherokee County neighborhood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A gas leak has led officials to evacuate a Cherokee County school. The leak caused emergency officials to close down an entrance to the River Green subdivision in Cherokee County. The gas leak started around 2:30 p.m. along River Green Avenue between Brooks Drive and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
I-85 south near Beaver Ruin Road reopens after crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash shut down Interstate 85 south near Beaver Ruin Road in Gwinnett County for several hours Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened but drivers should still expect delays in the area. Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries....
thecitymenus.com
Bridge replacement begins on US 27 in Carrollton
If you’re traveling between Carrollton, Bremen and Temple anytime soon, get ready for some traffic delays for the next several months. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has begun reconstructing the bridge on US 27/North Park Street over the Little Tallapoosa River near Ingles. According to GDOT the bridge was constructed originally in 1982 and is now 40 years old. Therefore, it has reached its life expectancy. During the project traffic will be shifted and restricted to one lane either direction as they demolish and reconstruct parts of the bridge. This project is also calling for the relocation of a City of Carrollton sewer line. There’s no word at this time about how long construction will last or when it will be completed.
CBS News
15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement. "This is too important for them to...
Driver charged in Clayton County hit-and-run that killed man, injured women helping crash victims
A family of man killed in a hit-and-run trying to help car crash victims say they are elated police have made an arrest. Clayton County police arrested 41-year-old Derrick Lundy. Officers said he caused a crash in September on I-75 near Tara Boulevard that killed Javes Calhoun and wounded Cya Tookes.
fox5atlanta.com
Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
fox5atlanta.com
Son waited for 90 minutes for school bus to arrive, mom says
A Douglas County mother says she sent her son off to his school bus stop, but the bus didn't show up. The mom says it has happened over and over again.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police task force confiscates automatic handgun, drugs at Chevron gas station
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County investigators confiscated several handguns, marijuana, MDMA and pain pills during a multi-jurisdictional drug bust on Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers with the Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force arrested two people and expect to arrest more. In all, officers took 3 handguns, one...
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl sentenced for role in Peachtree City Walmart fire
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fire which gutted the Peachtree City Walmart in August was sentenced on Friday in juvenile court. The teen, whose name was not released, took responsibility for her actions and was sentenced. The teen admitted to sparking the fire in the paper goods aisle. It happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart located on 2717 Georgia Highway 54.
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek
Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.
fox5atlanta.com
Arson could cost Walmart more than $3M to repair store in Peachtree City
A 14-year-old was accused of setting a fire in the paper products section of the store. Walmart has plans to re-open the store, but it will remain closed for the entire holiday shopping season.
Driver accused of killing 2 while speeding away from Atlanta traffic stop identified
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified a driver accused of killing two people and injuring three others as he attempted to escape a traffic stop. The crash happened Thursday morning at Northside Drive and 14th Street. Investigators announced Friday that they have charged Bernard Yarbrough, 22, for the deadly crash.
1 dead, 9 injured, including 4 children, in two-car collision in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man died and nine people were left injured after a two-car collision in Clermont on Saturday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators said at 11:30 p.m., deputies...
Hartsfield-Jackson airport moves cell phone lot
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has moved its cell phone lot to make it more accessible for travelers. The lot was previously located at South Terminal Parkway. It has been moved to a new location between the North and South Terminal entrances. The move took place Tuesday, Oct....
