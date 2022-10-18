Read full article on original website
University Gallery announces exhibit schedule for Tuomas Korkalo: Self-Revolving Line
HANCOCK, MI – Finlandia University Gallery will present Self-Revolving Line, an exhibit by Finnish artist Tuomas Korkalo at the Finlandia University Gallery, located in the Finnish American Heritage Center (FAHC), Hancock from October 20 to December 14, 2022. A reception for the artist will take place at the gallery,...
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says all northbound and southbound lanes are open on M-553. That’s between County Road 480 and Pioneer Road in Marquette County. It was closed earlier because of a flashing traffic light that fell down. Last published: Oct 18, 2022...
'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
Devastating blaze hits local establishment
The restaurant portion of Carla’s Lakeshore Motel & Restaurant was called a “total loss” by firefighters after a blaze hit it very early on Friday morning. The Calumet Michigan State Police Post said it responded to a structure fire at around 1:30 a.m on Friday at Carla’s, a popular local establishment, on U.S. 41 highway in Keweenaw Bay.
