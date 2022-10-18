ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

WLUC

UPDATE: M-553 opens between Pioneer Road and CR 480 after closure

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says all northbound and southbound lanes are open on M-553. That’s between County Road 480 and Pioneer Road in Marquette County. It was closed earlier because of a flashing traffic light that fell down. Last published: Oct 18, 2022...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
HANCOCK, MI
lansesentinel.net

Devastating blaze hits local establishment

The restaurant portion of Carla’s Lakeshore Motel & Restaurant was called a “total loss” by firefighters after a blaze hit it very early on Friday morning. The Calumet Michigan State Police Post said it responded to a structure fire at around 1:30 a.m on Friday at Carla’s, a popular local establishment, on U.S. 41 highway in Keweenaw Bay.
BARAGA, MI

