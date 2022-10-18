Read full article on original website
Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,060 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Corp Buys 345 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 954,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after buying an additional 624,644 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $19.40
BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires Shares of 26,555 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 25.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
Empirical Finance LLC Invests $355,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings
The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 48,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
