The First Squad reports the arrest of three men from the Bronx for Possession of Stolen Property that occurred in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, Officers were patrolling the vicinity of Babylon Turnpike for suspected vehicles linked to recent catalytic converter thefts. Officers observed a grey Audi sedan crash into two parked vehicles on Lakeview Avenue in Freeport, the vehicle was later determined to have been stolen. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to three occupants of the vehicle who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

ROOSEVELT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO