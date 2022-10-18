ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
longisland.com

Driver Sought for Fleeing Wyandanch Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and an additional crash involving an unmarked police vehicle that occurred in Wyandanch. Firearms Suppression Team officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had just left a known drug...
WYANDANCH, NY
News 12

Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby

Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
RIDGE, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store

The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
HICKSVILLE, NY
fox5ny.com

Fire destroys Queens bike shop

A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach writing Cinderella story

Long Beach and North Shore produced a pair of early Cinderella stories in the Nassau Class A girls’ soccer playoff bracket, working overtime and beyond to eliminate third-seeded South Side and No. 6 Mepham, respectively, to set up a rare quarterfinal meeting between seeds 11 and 14. On Saturday...
LONG BEACH, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Thief robs Queens deli at knifepoint

Police are searching for an unidentified man who robbed a Queens deli at knifepoint on Thursday. The robber stuck up the convenience store on Northern Boulevard near 69th Street in Jackson Heights around 1:25 a.m., authorities said.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted in Roosevelt, According to Authorities

The First Squad reports the arrest of three men from the Bronx for Possession of Stolen Property that occurred in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, Officers were patrolling the vicinity of Babylon Turnpike for suspected vehicles linked to recent catalytic converter thefts. Officers observed a grey Audi sedan crash into two parked vehicles on Lakeview Avenue in Freeport, the vehicle was later determined to have been stolen. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to three occupants of the vehicle who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
ROOSEVELT, NY
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer

A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
GREENVALE, NY
Daily News

Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says

A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Car-Carrying Trailer Catches On Fire In Harrison

A tractor-trailer hauling several cars caught on fire on a Westchester County highway. On Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, the Purchase Fire Department responded to a fire involving a tractor-trailer on I-287 in the area of I-684, fire officials said. After arriving at the scene, fire officials found the trailer on...
HARRISON, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for East Northport grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

