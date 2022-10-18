Read full article on original website
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Driver Sought for Fleeing Wyandanch Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and an additional crash involving an unmarked police vehicle that occurred in Wyandanch. Firearms Suppression Team officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had just left a known drug...
Police investigating possible connection between Long Island carjackings
In both instances, the driver was bumped by another vehicle. As the victim got out of car to inspect the damage, their car was stolen.
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe thanks to passersby
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips says three people...
Man Sentenced For 'Selfish' Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 74-Year-Old Woman In Bethpage
A Long Island man is heading to prison for causing a drunk driving crash that killed a woman in Bethpage. John Cappello, age 31, of Massapequa, was sentenced to seven to 15 years behind bars Friday, Oct. 21, in Nassau County Court. It followed his April 2022 guilty plea to...
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store
The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
Fire destroys Queens bike shop
A fire swept through the Fly Wing E-Bike store in Queens. The FDNY is investigating the possibility that a lithium-ion battery exploded.
Long Beach writing Cinderella story
Long Beach and North Shore produced a pair of early Cinderella stories in the Nassau Class A girls’ soccer playoff bracket, working overtime and beyond to eliminate third-seeded South Side and No. 6 Mepham, respectively, to set up a rare quarterfinal meeting between seeds 11 and 14. On Saturday...
Police ID Pedestrian, 38, Fatally Run Over By Car Then Tractor Trailer On Route 287
A 38-year-old man was struck and killed on Route 287 overnight, authorities said. Erik Salemke, of Bridgewater, was crossing the highway when he was struck by a vehicle on the northbound side near milepost 21.8 around 9:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. Salemke was then run...
Driver Of Stolen Car Strikes Vehicle In Lawrence, Passenger Steals Vehicle, Police Say
Police are searching for two suspects after a victim's rental car was stolen following a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The incident happened in Lawrence at about 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said a male victim was driving a rented 2019...
VIDEO: Thief robs Queens deli at knifepoint
Police are searching for an unidentified man who robbed a Queens deli at knifepoint on Thursday. The robber stuck up the convenience store on Northern Boulevard near 69th Street in Jackson Heights around 1:25 a.m., authorities said.
Mercedes driver flees after crushing legs of man unloading U-Haul truck in Brooklyn
A Mercedes-Benz driver fled after crashing into a man unloading a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn and leaving the victim in critical condition with severe leg injuries.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted in Roosevelt, According to Authorities
The First Squad reports the arrest of three men from the Bronx for Possession of Stolen Property that occurred in Roosevelt. According to Detectives, Officers were patrolling the vicinity of Babylon Turnpike for suspected vehicles linked to recent catalytic converter thefts. Officers observed a grey Audi sedan crash into two parked vehicles on Lakeview Avenue in Freeport, the vehicle was later determined to have been stolen. Officers immediately rendered medical aid to three occupants of the vehicle who suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer
A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
Dead woman dumped in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says
A dead woman was found dumped near some trash outside a Staten Island home Friday, police said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in her 30s and was partially clothed from the waist up, was wrapped in blankets next to a blue storage bin and a red truck in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m., cops said. The body was in front ...
Car-Carrying Trailer Catches On Fire In Harrison
A tractor-trailer hauling several cars caught on fire on a Westchester County highway. On Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, the Purchase Fire Department responded to a fire involving a tractor-trailer on I-287 in the area of I-684, fire officials said. After arriving at the scene, fire officials found the trailer on...
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Ronkonkoma
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing. Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, as she left her home in Ronkonkoma, located on Pond Road, Suffolk County Police said. Detectives said the girl...
Wanted for East Northport grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
Woman Crossing Montauk Highway Struck By Land Rover In Shirley, Police Say
A woman was struck and injured while crossing a busy Long Island highway. The incident took place in Shirley around 9:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 on the Montauk Highway and Aletta Place. According to Suffolk County Police, a 56-year-old woman was crossing the roadway against the traffic light at the...
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
