Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $96,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Buys 345 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 954,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss
The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
americanbankingnews.com
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 479,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss
The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
americanbankingnews.com
ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
americanbankingnews.com
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.16
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
americanbankingnews.com
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 6.3%
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
americanbankingnews.com
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Strong Earnings
The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.
americanbankingnews.com
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 83.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 122.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $19.40
BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
americanbankingnews.com
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Comments / 0