New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 884 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,476 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 106,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 30.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 517 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Invests $355,000 in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 6.4%
OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.
Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 79 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corp Has $1.09 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Archaea Energy Price Performance. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio...
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.37
A number of analysts recently commented on CMAX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CareMax to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.
Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 299 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51,114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 105,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 105,295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Devon Energy by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
