Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

11 HOURS AGO