Wisconsin Hunter Bags State’s First Archery Elk in Modern History
A Wisconsin hunter working on an archery Super Slam has taken the state’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Dan Evenson, of Cambridge, shot the 6-by-7 bull on October 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery that attracted more than 25,000 applications.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
nbc15.com
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
b93radio.com
Finalists Selected in WFBF’s Inaugural 35 Under 35 Program
MADISON – Thirty-five individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award finalists. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS. The 35 Under 35 program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturists...
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
spectrumnews1.com
Amid potential shortage, Wisconsin grocers confident they'll have enough turkeys this season
MADISON, Wis. — As fears continue over bird flu and its impact on more than 47 million birds across the country, many families are already worried about turkey shortages. And at Madison’s Hilldale Metcalfe store, co-owner Tim Metcalfe took stock of inventory. “We’ve got our birds on the...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. purchases new property in continued efforts to clean area lakes
TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has purchased a 128-acre property in an effort to keep lakes clean and enhance public access and outdoor recreation opportunities. The county announced Thursday that the land, located in the Town of Dunn, is located across from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area and bordered by the Door Creek Wildlife Area. The new property will serve as a staging area and dewatering site for ‘Suck the Muck,’ a sediment removal project that began in 2017 and aims to protect Dane County’s lakes and waterways from phosphorous and other chemicals by removing sediment from creeks and streams.
dailydodge.com
DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County
(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’
MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
Investigation underway after private photos shared of UW volleyball team
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.
wuwm.com
Two electric vehicles among 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' finalists for 2022
Two of the four finalists in this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, run by a state business group, are electric vehicles. They aren't cars you can find at a dealership. Instead, these EVS are made for two very different markets—the very serious world of fire-fighting, and what you might call the market of fun.
drydenwire.com
National Park Service To Conduct Brush Removal In St. Croix Falls
ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. -- St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct understory brush removal in the Riverway corridor along the St. Croix River in Polk County, Wisconsin from approximately November 1 –18, 2022 depending on weather and site conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting mechanical brush removal as part of an effort to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed forest habitat.
wwisradio.com
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
WEAU-TV 13
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
Daily Cardinal
Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents
Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
oregonobserver.com
Village Board considers wheel, streetlight tax as solutions to budget shortfalls
Oregon’s Village Board reconvened on Monday, Oct. 17 to continue discussing the 2023 budget and the financial future of the community. No action was yet taken to send the budget to the public, but debates about the impact of implementing a wheel tax and streetlight special charge to raise revenue ensued.
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
