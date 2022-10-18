ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion

Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th ‘Fill the Hill’. Updated: 9 hours ago. Recurring...
OREGON, WI
b93radio.com

Finalists Selected in WFBF’s Inaugural 35 Under 35 Program

MADISON – Thirty-five individuals have been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s 35 Under 35 Award finalists. The award is presented by WFBF’s Young Farmer and Agriculturist program in partnership with Insight FS. The 35 Under 35 program recognizes the creativity and innovation of young farmers and agriculturists...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. purchases new property in continued efforts to clean area lakes

TOWN OF DUNN, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County has purchased a 128-acre property in an effort to keep lakes clean and enhance public access and outdoor recreation opportunities. The county announced Thursday that the land, located in the Town of Dunn, is located across from Lower Mud Lake Natural Resource Area and bordered by the Door Creek Wildlife Area. The new property will serve as a staging area and dewatering site for ‘Suck the Muck,’ a sediment removal project that began in 2017 and aims to protect Dane County’s lakes and waterways from phosphorous and other chemicals by removing sediment from creeks and streams.
DANE COUNTY, WI
dailydodge.com

DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County

(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’

MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
MADISON, WI
drydenwire.com

National Park Service To Conduct Brush Removal In St. Croix Falls

ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. -- St. Croix National Scenic Riverway plans to conduct understory brush removal in the Riverway corridor along the St. Croix River in Polk County, Wisconsin from approximately November 1 –18, 2022 depending on weather and site conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting mechanical brush removal as part of an effort to improve prairie, savanna, and mixed forest habitat.
SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American

(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake...
MINNESOTA STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Madison assisted living facility to end Medicaid coverage, potentially displacing dozens of residents

Assisted living facility Cedarhurst of Madison notified residents they must find new homes by Dec. 10, when the facility will stop accepting Medicaid payments. Cedarhurst Senior Living announced on Oct. 12 it is ending its relationship with My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization whose Family Care program oversees long-term care for elderly adults and adults with disabilities as part of Medicaid.
MADISON, WI
offtackleempire.com

In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022

I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy