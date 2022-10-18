Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Capaldi Announces Long-Awaited Sophomore Album & World Tour
This will be the singer-songwriter's first album since 2019.
NME
Arctic Monkeys to headline Rock Werchter 2023 – the week after Glastonbury
Arctic Monkeys have announced they will be headlining next year’s Rock Werchter Festival. The Sheffield quartet will top the bill on the final day of the Belgian music festival, which will be taking place from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2, 2023. Last week, it was announced that Stromae would be headlining the first day of the event. Fans can register for tickets via the festival’s pre-sale.
thebrag.com
The Backstreet Boys are touring Australia and New Zealand
Prepare to relive your teenage dreams because the biggest-selling boyband of all time are coming to Australia and New Zealand. The Backstreet Boys are brining their DNA World Tour to the two countries throughout February and March of next year, commencing in Perth on February 25th and ending in Auckland on March 11th (see full dates below).
thebrag.com
The Killers announce special guests for Australia and New Zealand tour
Almost a year after confirming they were on their way to Australia and New Zealand, The Killers have announced their support acts for their upcoming tour. The iconic U.S. rockers are bringing their ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour to the two countries throughout November and December, including for two A Day on the Green shows (see full dates below).
thebrag.com
Even Mark Hoppus tried to get tickets to the blink-182 tour
Everyone wants a ticket to the forthcoming blink-182 tour, including one of the band’s own members. Last week it was announced that Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker were reuniting with Tom DeLonge to tour the world, leading pop punk fans of a certain vintage to collectively lose their minds.
thebrag.com
Rebel Wilson finally addresses being forced to come out by media
Rebel Wilson has finally addressed being forced to reveal her relationship with LA designer Ramona Agruma in a new interview. Rebel Wilson has finally addressed being threatened to be outed in a new interview, calling it ‘grubby behaviour’. The actress also revealed that she and LA designer Ramona Agruma had yet to reveal their relationship to their families when Wilson was forced to post about it on social media.
thebrag.com
Tone Deaf’s guide to the 2022/23 summer festival season
The 2022/23 summer festival season is nearly upon us. To get ready for what lies ahead, Tone Deaf and Smirnoff Seltzer have taken a deep dive into some of our favourite festivals and put together a comprehensive guide on where to go, who to see and what to expect. The...
How the Rolling Stones Survived the ’80s
Like many classic rockers, the Rolling Stones started the '80s in pretty good shape. By the time the decade was drawing to a close, like many of the veterans who held on long enough to make it to the MTV era, they were barely left standing. It was a rough period for a rock 'n' roll band like the Stones, and it was only going to get rougher.
thebrag.com
The sweetest and spiciest festival acts this summer
Smirnoff are celebrating the full scale return of Australia’s summer festival season with the launch of two new Smirnoff Seltzer Cocktails. The Spicy Margarita and Watermelon Margarita seltzer cocktails are bubbly, colourful, and contain only 107 calories per 250mL can. It’s almost time for a pre-festival dance and sing-along...
NME
Listen to Babymetal’s new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’
Babymetal have shared their new single ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ – you can listen to the track below. The song is taken from the returning band’s upcoming concept album ‘The Other One’, which is set for release on March 23, 2023. A press...
Watch Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunction During ‘Aces High’
Iron Maiden experienced a Spinal Tap moment on Monday night when their Spitfire replica plane malfunctioned during their set-closing performance of "Aces High." The Powerslave opening track has been a fixture of Iron Maiden's ongoing Legacy of the Beast World Tour, which began in 2018. The song — which previously opened the band's set and now closes it — features a 90% scale replica of a Spitfire, the single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force during World War II.
thebrag.com
Taylor Swift finally releases new album ‘Midnights’
It’s been a very long process, filled with TikTok clips, cryptic hints, fan theories, and even leaks, but Taylor Swift has finally released Midnights. The pop superstar’s 10th studio album was released today, Friday, October 21st following several months of anticipation. Swift first confirmed Midnights onstage at the...
thebrag.com
Two huge stars leave Nova radio station after Kate Ritchie steps down
Two huge stars are leaving Nova radio station amid news that Kate Ritchie will be stepping away from her show Kate, Tim and Joel following a “hectic and full-on” year. Earlier this year, Kate was caught drink driving in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs with a blood alcohol reading of 0.06. Her license was suspended and she was fined $600.
Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba says the star-studded emo/punk festival When We Were Young was announced before a single band on the bill agreed to play
Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba says his band hadn't said 'Yes' to playing the When We Were Young festival when the bill was initially announced, and his friends in bands told him the same story
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
thebrag.com
Kendrick Lamar to livestream tour show this weekend
Later this week, one of the defining hip hop albums of the 2010s, Good Kid, m.A.A.d City by Kendrick Lamar, turns 10. The rapper’s second album was released on October 22nd, 2012, and a decade later, he’ll celebrate the landmark anniversary by livestreaming a stop on his current world tour.
thebrag.com
The Harvest Rock set times are here
The set times for Adelaide’s upcoming Harvest Rock Festival are here, and fans are going to to find it difficult fitting in seeing all the fine artists on show. The City of Churches is set to be the go-to destination for music-lovers this November, with the two-day event set to take over Rymill and King Rodney Parks from Saturday, November 19th until Sunday, November 20th.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard Will Tour the World Together in 2023
International fans of Motley Crue and Def Leppard will get their chance to see the two bands together when the rock groups' joint 2022 North American "The Stadium Tour" becomes "The World Tour" for 2023. The Stadium Tour kicked off in June after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19...
Guitar World Magazine
Blackbyrd McKnight on his tumultuous tenure with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the secret to great funk guitar playing, and why Jimi Hendrix is far from overrated
He's played with everyone from George Clinton to Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and the Chili Peppers. We catch up with DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight for a far-reaching chat about his extraordinary career. Over the course of a 50-year career in music, DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight has scrawled his signature across...
thebrag.com
Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago
It’s been revealed that Billy Rae Cyrus met his young Australian fiance over a decade ago on the set of Hannah Montana when she was a teenager. Miley Cyrus’ Dad Billy Rae Cyrus is 61 years old, and he appears to be engaged to Australian singer Firerose who is reportedly 23 years old.
Comments / 0