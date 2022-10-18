Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
wkyufm.org
In Kentucky's largest city without a Fairness Ordinance, LGBTQ+ activists prepare for annual Pride Festival
An annual celebration of Bowling Green’s LGBTQ community will return to Circus Square Park this weekend. Volunteers with Bowling Green Fairness started the annual Pride Festival in 2017 as a way to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ community and advocate for further acceptance. Bowling Green has been at the...
WBKO
Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action... For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew shooting a “feel good,” love story, Hallmark type of movie. The film company invited thirty local community members to be a part of a scene,...
Eighth Grader Arrows a 238-Inch Buck, Likely the Biggest Non-Typical Ever Killed by a Youth Hunter in Kentucky
Eighth-grader Ian Meredith picked the perfect day to play hooky on Monday, Sept. 26. Meredith had his sights set on a giant whitetail he’d nicknamed “Tackle Box”, and he’d seen the buck on trail cameras frequenting his family’s 400-acre property in Kentucky. His mother, Beth, wasn’t so keen on the idea at first, but of all people, it was one of Ian’s teachers who encouraged him to hunt that day.
WBKO
Barren County plans to construct tiny mobile home for victims of a fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Fiscal Court has plans to construct a Fire Rescue Mobile Tiny House for residents whose homes were destroyed by a fire. People who are victims of a fire may qualify to live there for long periods of time until they are able to have permanent housing.
jpinews.com
RICHARD D. JONES
BROWNSVILLE – Richard D. Jones, age 75, departed this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Allen County native was born on April 7, 1947, to the late Lured Denton Jones and Mary Virginia Richey Jones. He was married to his wife of 52 years, Delores Jones, who survives.
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
WBKO
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd. Jordy and Brantley join Allie to talk about the upcoming fall market happening tomorrow, Oct. 22nd, at Circle W Farms. Times are 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Bowling Green Parks and...
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
wnky.com
Glasgow-Barren County Tourism looking for movie extras
GLASGOW, Ky. – If you’ve wanted a shot at being on screen, tomorrow might be your chance. Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is looking for 15 extras for a movie. Applicants can try for a spot tomorrow at noon in Glasgow. All you need to do is send a message...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
5-day search for evidence in Crystal Rogers' case at Houck farm ends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a five-day investigation, the FBI concluded its latest search of a Bardstown farm with ties to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The agency said in a statement that it hopes the "evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual(s) responsible for Crystal Rogers' disappearance."
kentuckytoday.com
FBI finishes search of property in Crystal Rogers’ case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The FBI announced Friday afternoon they have ended this week’s search of property belonging to the family of the only named suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old Nelson County woman and mother of five who has been missing for seven years.
WBKO
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
k105.com
LaRue Co. man charged with murdering his wife in 2019
After a three year Kentucky State Police investigation, a LaRue County man has been arrested for murdering his wife. State police on Thursday afternoon arrested 36-year-old Joshua R. Wolford and charged him with murder (domestic violence) in the June 12, 2019, death of his wife, 30-year-old Chasidy R. Wolford. Her...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Credit card thefts suspects caught on camera at local business
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they have surveillance video of two men using several stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. Officers say the man in red used the cards, while the other male stood by. A man reported his credit cards had been stolen while...
clayconews.com
Somerset Man charged in London, Kentucky on a Wayne County Indictment Warrant of Arrest
LONDON, KY (October, 20, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston has charged a Pulaski County man on an indictment warrant of arrest. Attempted murder of a police officer. Persistent felony offender II. Wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim...
kentuckytoday.com
Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
