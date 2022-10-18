Dirt crackles beneath my tires as I roll through the dusty parking lot at the head of the Lower Arroyo Park Area. The car stops. I grab my camera, leash Milo, exit the vehicle and approach a tall sign at the trailhead where a diagram maps out walking paths in the surrounding area. The trail ranges from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory campus in the north to the border of South Pasadena down below. We won’t tackle all of this today, just a portion. But a portion is enough.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO