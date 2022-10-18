Read full article on original website
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros Battle in League; Falcons Compete in Tournament
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ water polo team lost a Pacific League game at Arcadia, 12-5, on Tuesday. Senior Gregory Carrillo posted three goals, senior Arthur Ter-Matevosyan and sophomore August Kalaba each scored once, and junior...
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros Lose at Sierra Vista, 48-13
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity football team lost a nonleague game last Thursday at Sierra Vista High in Baldwin Park, 48-13. Sophomore Joseph Caballero rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for the Nitros, while senior teammate Daniel Autrey made a pair of catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Junior Zandrel Bellon rushed for 105 yards on 19 carried and made four receptions for 75 yards.
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons Fall at Muir, 29-23
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity football team lost a Pacific Upper League game at Muir High in Pasadena, 29-23, last Friday. Junior Bjorn Hermansen returned a kickoff for a touchdown, senior Zach Dunlavey registered nine tackles, and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Tornados Edged by Carpinteria, 14-13
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team suffered its second straight loss after narrowly losing to visiting Carpinteria, 14-13, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Daniel Rangel returned a 74-yard interception for a touchdown and also had...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Fall to Arcadia, 54-0
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity football team was blanked in a Pacific-Upper League game by visiting Arcadia, 54-0, last Friday. Senior Dylan Robinson completed five passes for 80 yards, made a 30-yard reception and added three tackles on...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Central Library (+ $5M). Rose Bowl Stadium (+ $3M). La Vina Trail Completion (+1.5M)
PASADENA, ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard,net:. Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council and Altadena Town Council, announcing grants for the Pasadena Central Library, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and the La Vina Trail. By News Desk. Pasadena Central Library. The Pasadena Central Library was founded years...
outlooknewspapers.com
Thoughts on Fall, Football and That Dodger Goose
As a longtime columnist for the L.A. Times, one of my most popular features was a column called “Random Thoughts.” Cynics might note that all my thoughts are random. Which is true. In any case, here are a few random observations on October, which flies by quicker than a Dodger goose:
outlooknewspapers.com
La Salle Brings First-Ever Mid-Autumn Festival to Campus
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. La Salle College Preparatory recently held its first Mid-Autumn Festival in its school history. The celebration was attended by nearly 400 La Salle students, parents, faculty, staff, and community members who enjoyed performances and various activities, such as DIY mooncakes and lanterns, Chinese riddles, moon observation and exploration, and Hou-Yi dart games.
californiaglobe.com
Caruso Retakes Narrow Lead In LA Mayoral Race Over Bass
A new Los Angeles Daily News/J.Wallin Opinion Research Poll released on Tuesday found that developer Rick Caruso now holds a slight 3% lead over Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) in the LA Mayoral election, marking a large turnaround following Bass’ double digit leader only a few months ago. Caruso had...
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: Tam O’Shanter
For more information on Tam O’Shanter visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 18, 2022.
The Angels Demand $5 Million From Anaheim, Threaten Lawsuit Over Fire Station
The Los Angeles Angels are coming after Anaheim for $5 million– threatening the city with two lawsuits after city councilmembers decided unanimously to kill the proposed stadium land sale in May after the FBI corruption probe surfaced. They’re also threatening to sue the city over a fire station slated...
welikela.com
Walking Lower Arroyo Park By the Colorado Street Bridge | L.A. on Foot #9
Dirt crackles beneath my tires as I roll through the dusty parking lot at the head of the Lower Arroyo Park Area. The car stops. I grab my camera, leash Milo, exit the vehicle and approach a tall sign at the trailhead where a diagram maps out walking paths in the surrounding area. The trail ranges from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory campus in the north to the border of South Pasadena down below. We won’t tackle all of this today, just a portion. But a portion is enough.
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Friedman, Jacobsen Square Off on Issues Facing Constituents
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Though they agreed that California life contained many issues for its residents, Laura Friedman and Barry Curtis Jacobsen differed in many key ways in how they felt Sacramento should approach those challenges. Friedman, the incumbent Democrat from Glendale,...
easyreadernews.com
Enchantment and celebrity chickens in Hermosa, a Mexican classic departs and more dining news
The nights are getting cool, but the local dining scene is hot as ever, with lots of openings to report and more on the way. First, though, news about a few places of note that we have lost. The Market Report: Moon’s Market offered friendly service in a cluttered, slightly...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
pasadenanow.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”
Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Walk-a-Thon Garners $13,000 for Adventist Health Glendale
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A well-planned community effort to support the new Sam and Grace Carvajal Comprehensive Breast Center at Adventist Health Glendale was led this week by a group of La Cañada High School students, who joined for a walk-a-thon.
