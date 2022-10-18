ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy standout reps Bowie

Legs pumping, Austin FC Academy forward and would-be Bowie freshman Rowan Wells commands the soccer ball at his foot, weaving in and out desperate defenders as he churns forward toward the opposing team’s goal. Teammates shout instruction and encouragement, but Wells tunes them out, focusing his mind on the moment at hand.
