The Bainbridge Companies Acquires 5.5-Acre Land Parcel for 390-Unit Bainbridge The Grand Multifamily Development in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FL - The Bainbridge Companies, a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction/renovation, management, and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate as well as a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities, announced it has closed on 5.5 acres in Orlando where it will develop Bainbridge The Grand, a residential property set to open in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
APOPKA, FL
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
ORLANDO, FL
The most miserable places in Orlando

Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
ORLANDO, FL
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
Disney Responds to Another Annual Passholder Lawsuit

On October 19, two Walt Disney World Annual Passholders filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming “predatory business practice” when it comes to making theme park reservations. Since reopening after the forced COVID-19 closure, both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have required all Guests — Passholders included — to have reservations to whichever Park they would like to visit. The Annual Passholders claim that the Passes they purchased were not supposed to have blackout dates. However, the reservation system created blackout dates.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
