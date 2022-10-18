Read full article on original website
citysurfingorlando.com
White Castle Launches ‘Crave & Go’ Location in Orlando Oct 26, 2022
If you’ve visited the White Castle location in Orlando, you know how busy it is. To keep up with demand, it will be opening a new “Crave & Go” location next door on October 26, 2022. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave...
Locally Owned and Operated Churro & Latin Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
The food truck has been praised by some local foodies as “the best Venezuelan food in town” and even serves the patacón, a type of Venezuelan sandwich topped off with flattened and fried plantains instead of bread.
multifamilybiz.com
The Bainbridge Companies Acquires 5.5-Acre Land Parcel for 390-Unit Bainbridge The Grand Multifamily Development in Orlando, Florida
ORLANDO, FL - The Bainbridge Companies, a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction/renovation, management, and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate as well as a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities, announced it has closed on 5.5 acres in Orlando where it will develop Bainbridge The Grand, a residential property set to open in 2025.
Realtor Makes 'NYC Map' of Orlando and People Are Here for It
This is totally classic!
allears.net
Two Things That Need to Happen to Make the Disney World Brightline Train a Reality
It doesn’t seem like long ago that we were getting excited about a train that would connect Orlando International Airport to Disney World. The plan was for a Brightline train to run from the airport to Disney Springs, offering Disney World guests an alternate way to get to the resort.
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
Colombian Nightclub and Restaurant to Debut in Kissimmee
“Chief, this place will be the best of the best. This is going to be an incredible experience, with lights, special effects, with key details in place to make this a true Colombian experience.”
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
orlandoweekly.com
The most miserable places in Orlando
Whoever said hell is other people was probably an annual pass holder. Orlandoans had one thing on their mind when we took to Reddit to seek out the worst spots in the City Beautiful: traffic. The endless tangle of highways and suburbs that we generously call a city has led to some serious headaches in area hotspots. The end result of car dependency — outside of needless deaths and respiratory problems — is massive traffic snares.
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Chipotle to Open New Orlando Location in 2024
Until the new Central Florida Chipotle opens its doors nearly two years from now, foodies may find the nearest location at 7800 Dr. Phillips Blvd.
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
disneydining.com
Disney Responds to Another Annual Passholder Lawsuit
On October 19, two Walt Disney World Annual Passholders filed a lawsuit against Disney, claiming “predatory business practice” when it comes to making theme park reservations. Since reopening after the forced COVID-19 closure, both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have required all Guests — Passholders included — to have reservations to whichever Park they would like to visit. The Annual Passholders claim that the Passes they purchased were not supposed to have blackout dates. However, the reservation system created blackout dates.
WESH
Airport officials address issues with Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C has been open for about a month now. Thousand of passengers have already traveled through its gates, but not without a few hiccups. Airport officials were at Terminal C on Friday for a discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,...
click orlando
Free trees are back for Orlando residents
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
Central Florida sees coolest night of the season so far
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coolest afternoon in Orlando since March 13, or 220 days, Central Florida is setup for the coolest night of the season so far, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A frost advisory is in...
