Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
The Power House lines up food options, barbershop for $18M project in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The developer behind The Power House has curated a diverse mix of tenants for its Rock Hill food hall. The Sherbert Group has signed six tenants as well as a barber shop for that $18 million, adaptive-reuse project. Power House is part of Rock Hill’s University Center. It looks to breathe new life into the 58,000-square-foot building, which dates to 1929.
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
Affidavit: Charlotte auto repair shop lied about vehicles emissions tests
CHARLOTTE — We now know why federal and state agents searched an auto repair shop in northeast Charlotte earlier this year after a search warrant affidavit was released to Action 9 this week. It was January 19 when Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke had gotten a tip that agents were...
7,600 concealed carry permit applications waiting to be processed in Mecklenburg
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you are looking to get a concealed carry permit in Mecklenburg County you can expect a long wait time because there are thousands of applications still waiting to be processed. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are doing everything they can to get...
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
3 arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of items ranging from expected to the unexpected
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested three suspects who are accused of committing serial larceny, allegedly stealing dozens of items that range from guns and ammunition to a mug warmer and a toy gun out of cars. According to CMPD, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to...
Rapid growth in York prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees to fund schools
YORK, S.C. — Rapid growth in York, South Carolina, is prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees. If approved, building a new home in the area would come with an additional large fee, with the money going toward building new schools to keep up with the growth. At a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road
CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
Cheap gas: Harris Teeter offering big discount this weekend at new fuel center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will be offering a 40-cent gas discount for all customers to celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel center in Steele Creek. The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center, located at 12920 South Tryon Street, is at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. From Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23, all customers will get 40 cents off per gallon as part of the promotion.
WCNC
Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse
MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
businesstodaync.com
Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC
Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
Apartments being built next to Roof Above near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — There’s now more information about what crews have been working on at a site on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte. A developer has submitted plans to the City of Charlotte for the Silver Hills at NoDa apartment complex at 900 North Tryon Street. The development is...
WBTV
Pink Energy loan agreement for customer falsely doubled her income
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lawsuits and complaints against solar power company Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, point to flaws and failures in the process of securing loans that left customers financially compromised. A WBTV Investigation now reveals one Pink Energy customer unknowingly had her income falsified and listed as double what she actually earns.
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Manufacturing Technology Company Announces $58 Million Factory Automation Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global engineering and factory automation company...
