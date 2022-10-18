ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
WSOC Charlotte

The Power House lines up food options, barbershop for $18M project in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The developer behind The Power House has curated a diverse mix of tenants for its Rock Hill food hall. The Sherbert Group has signed six tenants as well as a barber shop for that $18 million, adaptive-reuse project. Power House is part of Rock Hill’s University Center. It looks to breathe new life into the 58,000-square-foot building, which dates to 1929.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cheap gas: Harris Teeter offering big discount this weekend at new fuel center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will be offering a 40-cent gas discount for all customers to celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel center in Steele Creek. The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center, located at 12920 South Tryon Street, is at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. From Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23, all customers will get 40 cents off per gallon as part of the promotion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse

MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
MONROE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville

Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC

Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Pink Energy loan agreement for customer falsely doubled her income

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lawsuits and complaints against solar power company Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, point to flaws and failures in the process of securing loans that left customers financially compromised. A WBTV Investigation now reveals one Pink Energy customer unknowingly had her income falsified and listed as double what she actually earns.
CHARLOTTE, NC

