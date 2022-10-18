ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Commercial Appeal

See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks

The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis

RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
MEMPHIS, TN
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns rally after familiar 1st half, stun Mavs in comeback win

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are tired of hearing about Game 7, the blowout loss and playoff elimination at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. This season for them is going to be about doing everything they can to ensure it is not their legacy. The Suns have been the butt of every joke since mid-May and will continue to be until they do something about it.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Make History in Last Night’s Win Against Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns casted out some demons yesterday with a 107-105 come from behind win against the Dallas Mavericks after trailing by 22 points with 10:09 to go in the 3rd quarter. It was looking a little dire for the squad as they were down by 17 points at halftime...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets

Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Paul George Throws Shade at Suns' Game-Winner vs. Mavs

The Phoenix Suns emerged as winners from their 107-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Devin Booker paced the team with 28 points, but people will first bring up Damion Lee's 11-point effort which featured clutch shots down the stretch of the fourth quarter. The last one, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker solves Mavs’ traps thanks to help from Deandre Ayton

PHOENIX — The Dallas Mavericks made a decision in the Western Conference semifinals last postseason to trap Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker as much as possible. For over a half-decade now, Booker has served as the calm in the storm when the going gets tough for the Suns’ offense. He can put together a string of three minutes that gives his team a chance to recollect its focus after it was taken away.
PHOENIX, AZ
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings Defender Joins Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals sunk to an unsavory 2-4 record last weekend, forcing the franchise to reexamine the current roster. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim traded for wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the maligned Carolina Panthers this week and signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. He also added a departed Minnesota Vikings linebacker — Blake Lynch.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns: Landry Shamet Injury Update

Shamet’s injury isn’t expected to carry over for an extensive amount of time. The 25-year-old guard is entering his second season with the Suns, which gives him the flexibility of knowing Phoenix’s schematics. Still, the bench will have a fairly new look this year for the Suns....
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

