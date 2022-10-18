Read full article on original website
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs
Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break.
Suns’ Monty Williams explains why Chris Paul remained benched in comeback
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul took a seat with 6:41 remaining in the fourth quarter Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, a typical breather period for the 37-year-old. Paul had played just over 30 minutes, and head coach Monty Williams typically rests Paul before the point guard re-enters to close...
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
Suns’ Devin Booker pulls up to season opener in ’58 Chevy
Suns star Devin Booker caught attention for pulling up to Phoenix’s season opener at Footprint Center Wednesday in a pink 1958 Chevy convertible. “[1958], man, that’s the year,” Booker said to a cameraman while walking up. Booker has quite the car collection, with classics such as the...
Halftime Report: Takeaways From Suns vs Mavericks
The first half has come to a close as the Phoenix Suns trail the Dallas Mavericks 62-45 at halftime. Here are some key takeaways from the game so far before heading into second half play. Deandre Ayton Foul Trouble:. Deandre Ayton picked up his third foul at the 8 minute...
Knicks fall short in OT thriller in Memphis
RJ Barrett could not buy a bucket. Still, the New York Knicks came within one loose ball away from wielding the upset ax on the Memphis Grizzlies, the second-best team in the Western Conference last season. Tyus Jones hit a clutch triple off a loose ball scramble with 47.8 seconds...
Social media reacts to Damion Lee’s game-winner, Suns’ comeback
Phoenix Suns reserve Damion Lee was the opening night hero for his new team, sinking a go-ahead fadeaway jumper in the final 10 seconds to beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-105 on Wednesday. The Suns came back from 22 points down to pick up a win over their 2022 playoff foes,...
Highlights, Live Blog: Suns Host Mavericks in Season Opener
Keep up to date with the latest happenings as the Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022-23 regular season opener.
Phoenix Suns rally after familiar 1st half, stun Mavs in comeback win
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are tired of hearing about Game 7, the blowout loss and playoff elimination at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. This season for them is going to be about doing everything they can to ensure it is not their legacy. The Suns have been the butt of every joke since mid-May and will continue to be until they do something about it.
Suns Make History in Last Night’s Win Against Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns casted out some demons yesterday with a 107-105 come from behind win against the Dallas Mavericks after trailing by 22 points with 10:09 to go in the 3rd quarter. It was looking a little dire for the squad as they were down by 17 points at halftime...
Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The New York Knicks have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets
Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
Paul George Throws Shade at Suns' Game-Winner vs. Mavs
The Phoenix Suns emerged as winners from their 107-105 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Devin Booker paced the team with 28 points, but people will first bring up Damion Lee's 11-point effort which featured clutch shots down the stretch of the fourth quarter. The last one, a...
Not this time: Phoenix Suns finally quiet criticism over Doncic, Mavericks in season opener
The phrase "Luka broke the Suns" and viral photo of the Mavericks All-Star's sinister grin at Devin Booker's stoic face has trended since last season's West semifinals Game 7, in which Dallas routed the Suns at home. That Luka Doncic meme came back strong during the first half of Wednesday's...
Suns’ Devin Booker solves Mavs’ traps thanks to help from Deandre Ayton
PHOENIX — The Dallas Mavericks made a decision in the Western Conference semifinals last postseason to trap Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker as much as possible. For over a half-decade now, Booker has served as the calm in the storm when the going gets tough for the Suns’ offense. He can put together a string of three minutes that gives his team a chance to recollect its focus after it was taken away.
Suns erase 22-point deficit with massive run in 2nd half to beat Mavs
The Phoenix Suns stared at a 22-point deficit early in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. From there, Phoenix went on a 17-3 scoring run and kept the pressure on Dallas, cutting their disadvantage to five by the end of the third period, 81-76. The Suns continued...
Ex-Vikings Defender Joins Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals sunk to an unsavory 2-4 record last weekend, forcing the franchise to reexamine the current roster. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim traded for wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the maligned Carolina Panthers this week and signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. He also added a departed Minnesota Vikings linebacker — Blake Lynch.
Phoenix Suns: Landry Shamet Injury Update
Shamet’s injury isn’t expected to carry over for an extensive amount of time. The 25-year-old guard is entering his second season with the Suns, which gives him the flexibility of knowing Phoenix’s schematics. Still, the bench will have a fairly new look this year for the Suns....
Roundtable: Biggest question about the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns
The NBA season begins Tuesday, with the Phoenix Suns tipping their campaign Wednesday coming off a newsworthy offseason. Newsworthy is selling that short. It was dramatic on many fronts, from the basketball side to the ownership controversy, and now Robert Sarver is aiming to sell the team. The core of...
State Farm Stadium roof to be open Thursday for Cardinals-Saints
The Arizona Cardinals will play their first home game of the season with the roof open at State Farm Stadium Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. The forecast in Glendale projects 87 degrees at 5 p.m. for a 5:15 p.m. MST kickoff with clear skies throughout the game.
Arizona Sports
