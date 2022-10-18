PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are tired of hearing about Game 7, the blowout loss and playoff elimination at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. This season for them is going to be about doing everything they can to ensure it is not their legacy. The Suns have been the butt of every joke since mid-May and will continue to be until they do something about it.

