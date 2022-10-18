Read full article on original website
$1 Million Goes To Putnam Hospital To Help Reopen Birthing Center
State-funded grants and community donations totaling $1 million will go to a hospital located in the Hudson Valley to help it reopen its birthing center. Upgrades to the Putnam Hospital's birthing center are being funded by three major sources, according to Nuvance Health, which owns the hospital in Carmel:. A...
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Orange County Firefighters Acknowledged With ‘Critical’ Grants
Yesterday I wrote about how the United States Department of Justice issued a $20 million dollar grant, which was to be distributed to all states and that states would then divvy up their respective portions of said grant money to police departments across their states. Well in a completely unplanned...
Protect Yourself and Your Family Against Respiratory Illness
Poughkeepsie… As the traditional flu season arrives, the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) recommends residents get the flu vaccine as well as stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. It is convenient and safe to receive both the flu and Omicron booster at the same time, and both are widely available and free of charge. Residents are encouraged to talk with their healthcare providers about how these immunizations can protect them against serious illness and hospitalization.
Nearly 40 Year New York Business Closing, Hudson Valley Eatery
The last location of a nearly 40-year restaurant is closing. There's still time to get one last meal. Eddie and Gloria opened up Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in 1983 in New York City. Soon they opened up many more restaurants across New York City and one in Westchester County. Mexican...
A Killer Among Us – Public Notification Regarding Fentanyl
A Killer Among Us – Public Notification Regarding Fentanyl. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force is advising the public of an increased presence of Fentanyl in our. communities, in particular counterfeit 30mg Oxycodone pills containing Fentanyl. Since January of 2022, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force has seized several...
Residents demand full reopening of Westchester Senior Center
After a week of emergency closures due to safety concerns, the Westchester Senior Center is back open in a limited capacity. “I was happy, you know,” said senior center member Gail Theodore. “I can see some of my friends, but what’s sad about it, is some of them haven’t returned yet.”
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Flu vaccination urged as flu cases increase 500% over last year
The 2022-2023 Influenza season has officially begun in Orange County with close to 100 confirmed cases since August 1, 2022. This represents a 500% increase from the same period last year. Orange County Department of Health (OCDOH), strongly recommends that everyone six months and older without contraindications, receive their seasonal influenza vaccination as soon as possible, preferably before the end of October. Young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and people over 65 years of age are at an increased risk for flu complications.
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
Dutchess County officials issue warning about fake pills
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- There's a new warning about potentially deadly counterfeit opioid pills in Upstate New York.The Dutchess County Drug Task Force says in September alone, agents seized more than 2,000 fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.They're typically light blue, but other colors have also been found in other parts of the state.The pills are imprinted with the letter M and the number 30 to make them look like real 30 milligram oxycodone pills.
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
Free Weekend Shuttle Bus across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge through October 30
The Hudson Link weekend shuttle bus service across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will no longer be free after Sunday, October 30. At 3.6 miles, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge features one of the longest shared-use paths in the United States. Located on the northern side of the bridge’s westbound span, cyclists and pedestrians encounter six scenic overlooks, interpretive signage, and public art as they cross the Hudson River. Food, restrooms, and other amenities are available at each landing in Rockland and Westchester counties.
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Frost advisory issued for parts of Dutchess and Ulster counties
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be another chilly night, with a breezy and cold Thursday.
