Related
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for chronic pain?
Various over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications are available to treat chronic pain. Doctors will work closely with a person to determine the best pain medication for them. There are several levels of pain medications, including nonprescription, nonopioid, adjuvants, mild opioids, and strong opioids. Depending on the cause of the pain,...
Medical News Today
Methamphetamine: What you should know
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's disease: Treatment is best started early
BBC broadcaster Jeremy Paxman was brought to hospital after he collapsed in a park while walking his dog. A doctor in the emergency department said to Paxman: "I think you have Parkinson's." The doctor had noticed that Paxman was less animated than usual when presenting University Challenge. A mask-like face...
ajmc.com
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
'Super-sized' Cannabis-Infused Beverages, Jones Soda Launches New Mary Jones In 16-Ounce Can
Jones Soda Co. JSDA JSDA is expanding the company’s Mary Jones line of marijuana beverages with the California introduction of new marijuana-infused drinks in 16-ounce cans. Mary Jones sodas are cannabis-infused versions of the company's popular beverages, including Jones Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange and Cream, which have been among the best-selling in the brand for 25 years.
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
MedicalXpress
Team finds a promising medication for sleep apnea
Targeting a condition suffered by nearly a billion people worldwide, a new study from Flinders University has shown a drug previously used to treat depression can reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. While not yet identifying a cure, the authors say the study opens up further avenues for the development...
MedicineNet.com
What Are Usually the First Signs of ALS? Early Symptoms
The first signs of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) usually include muscle weakness or stiffness in the hands, arms, or legs, which can cause dropping things or tripping over objects. ALS affects the muscles under voluntary control, causing the loss of strength and ability to eat, speak, grasp things, move, and...
MedicalXpress
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
Healthline
Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type
Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?
You could have prediabetes, but you may not know it. More than one in three adults in the United States have prediabetes. You are reading: How do i know if i have prediabetes | What Are the Warning Signs of Prediabetes?. Prediabetes typically occurs without showing any symptoms or warning...
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
calmsage.com
Is There A Link Between PTSD and Domestic Violence?
Being in love is an adventurous experience, but when that love turns into something else, something that only hurts but provides no comfort, what then? Even the arms that felt like your safe haven can turn stressful and cause unwanted psychological hurt. I’m talking about how intimate partners or domestic violence can cause post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Dementia diagnosis more likely in patients taking multiple medicines, study results suggest
A dementia diagnosis is more likely in people taking three or more medicines for other health conditions in the five years prior to diagnosis, study results show. The study — led by a team from the University of Plymouth and published in Aging and Disease on 11 October 2022 — found that as a patient came closer to a dementia diagnosis, patterns of polypharmacy were linked with particular medical conditions, such as respiratory or urinary infections, rheumatism, cardiovascular disease and depression.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Potential Parkinson’s Treatment Focuses on Protecting Mitochondria
Two small molecules in the pipeline of Lucy Therapeutics helped nerve cells (neurons) keep their mitochondria healthier and reduced the levels of alpha-synuclein, a protein that builds as toxic clumps in the brain of people with Parkinson’s disease. These molecules, called LucyTx-1209 and LucyTx-1212, also were seen to be...
Finally - An Honest Portrayal Of Opioid Overdose Deaths
Relatively safe prescription analgesics have become next to impossible to get, regardless of medical need, while far more dangerous street drugs are pouring into the US. Yet the CDC, arguably the primary offender in the anti-opioid movement still maintains significant control of the national conversation on opioid addiction and death. Even though we are years into the "Fentanyl Epidemic" the agency, intentionally or otherwise, still obfuscates overdose death data as you'll see in the graph below. Why? It could just be sloppy science or it could also be intentional, possibly to minimize the public perception of the harms that its CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain — United States, 2016 caused. But, as you'll see shortly, another government agency has, intentionally or otherwise, cleared up the confusion by simply relabeling a part of a graph.
verywellmind.com
What to Expect at a Methadone Clinic
Methadone is a medication approved by the FDA to treat opioid use disorder (OUD), a condition that affects 2.1 million Americans. Methadone can also be used to manage pain. Due to the high regulation of this drug, its use is only permitted under the supervision of a practitioner, most often in clinics.
Benzinga
Avicanna Formalizes Its Patent Application For Cannabinoid-Based Epilepsy Medication
Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN), has formalized its provisional patent application, entitled "Methods for Reducing or Eliminating Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy", for the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation after completion of in-vivo animal studies. The research findings originated from Avicanna’s ongoing multi-level collaboration with...
