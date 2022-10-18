Relatively safe prescription analgesics have become next to impossible to get, regardless of medical need, while far more dangerous street drugs are pouring into the US. Yet the CDC, arguably the primary offender in the anti-opioid movement still maintains significant control of the national conversation on opioid addiction and death. Even though we are years into the "Fentanyl Epidemic" the agency, intentionally or otherwise, still obfuscates overdose death data as you'll see in the graph below. Why? It could just be sloppy science or it could also be intentional, possibly to minimize the public perception of the harms that its CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain — United States, 2016 caused. But, as you'll see shortly, another government agency has, intentionally or otherwise, cleared up the confusion by simply relabeling a part of a graph.

