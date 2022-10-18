ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

KRMG
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies' 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's NL Championship Series opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf.

Robertson, who went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season, was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild card series against St. Louis.

Robertson takes Nick Nelson's roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

The Padres kept the same roster they used in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

MLB playoffs: Astros slug three homers off Yankees bullpen, take ALCS Game 1 behind Justin Verlander gem

The Astros walloped three home runs off the Yankees bullpen and Justin Verlander clicked into Cy Young form as Houston seized Game 1 of the ALCS, 4-2. After an early exchange of runs, the teams entered the bottom of the sixth tied at one. Yankees manager Aaron Boone had already walked a tightrope in the fifth, with reliever Clarke Schmidt getting a double play to escape a jam after Boone left starter Jameson Taillon in to begin facing the Astros lineup a third time. Allowing Schmidt to come back out for the sixth proved too much. Yuli Gurriel and Chas McCormick each belted solo homers to build an Astros lead.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game

Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Playoffs: Cole, Yanks 0-2 vs Astros, Phils lead Pads 2-1

Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the New York Yankees. New York's $324 million man will start at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his team trailing Houston 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier pitches for the Astros. In the NL Championship Series, Kyle...
HOUSTON, TX
The Phillies have marched within two wins of the World Series — and there's nothing routine about the way they've done it

PHILADELPHIA — There are brothers competing against each other in the National League Championship Series. You’ve probably heard about this. The Nola parents have become well-deserved media darlings as their sons, Austin of the San Diego Padres and Aaron of the Philadelphia Phillies, have progressed deeper into the postseason through a couple of upset series to find themselves here: a pitcher and catcher on the last two NL teams standing. It’s cute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
