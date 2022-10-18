ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fantasy Football Week 7: Quarterback rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYJ9F_0ie4DWXV00

Heeeee's baaaack! Yes, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to the field — and fantasy football starting lineups — in Week 7. Prescott missed the five weeks of the season with a finger injury that held him out of games and even practice; he reportedly couldn't even grip the football at one point.

And while the fantasy managers of CeeDee Lamb must be chomping at the bit for Prescott to return, the Cowboys sit a surprising 4-2 on the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush took over the offense in Prescott's stead and led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record. Yet, the team's Week 6 loss to the 6-0 Eagles exposed a fatal flaw in Dallas.

The offense's ceiling is severely lacking without Prescott.

Dallas became super run-heavy with Prescott out. Rush managed the offense well and didn't turn the ball over, letting the run game and the team's potent defense set the tone. Of course, we know what happened in Week 6 when Rush faced a superior level of competition in the Eagles; the Cowboys fell just short of a comeback and lost, 26-17.

Who knows how that game would've gone with Prescott in it?

Nonetheless, the veteran quarterback will return to his team and enjoy a plethora of weapons at his disposal. Lamb, a healthy Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz should be ready for their quarterback to take the reins of the offense once again.

And what a return matchup he gets. Dallas will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 7, one of the most fantasy-friendly teams in football. The Lions score a lot of points and allow a lot of points. With Prescott at the helm, expect a bounce-back performance from the Cowboys.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Prescott and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Insider look: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7

KP here, back again with Fantasy Football Waiver Wire content! This week we’re diving into the Waiver Wire Week 7 Edition. As always, leagues are won with post-draft acquisitions. While, you can win on drafting talent alone, the waiver wire is primarily where losses can become wins. I’d like...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Dak Prescott Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys received magnificent news this Wednesday regarding Dak Prescott. He has been medically cleared to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott underwent surgery on his thumb following the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush started during his absence, leading the team to a 4-1 record.
KRMG

Cardinals use two pick-6s in first half to down Saints 42-34

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Marco Wilson and Isaiah Simmons scored touchdowns on two pick-6s late in the first half and used that stunning change in momentum to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the New Orleans Saints 42-34 on Thursday night. The Cardinals (3-4) snapped an eight-game home...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Compensation, salary cap details for Panthers' trade of Christian McCaffrey

The value of the running back has never been lower in the NFL. But luckily for the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is a little more than just a running back. Late Thursday night, McCaffrey was shipped off to the San Francisco 49ers for a handful—and we mean a handful—of future draft capital. With the Niners going all-in on a rush towards the Lombardi Trophy, they were seemingly quite willing to part with an enticing package for a unique, do-it-all, multi-faceted offensive weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Scorebook Live

Jenks breezes to commanding home win against Southmoore

By Buck Ringgold  Photo of Jenks quarterback Ike Owens by Michael Kinney  JENKS - Going into Thursday’s home game, Jenks found itself in two situations unusual for that tradition-rich program. First, the Trojans are fighting for the District 6AI-1 title, and attempting to avoid having to ...
MOORE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy