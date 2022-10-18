Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys put NFL on notice with latest comments
The Dallas Cowboys are hungry. Extremely hungry. And that should alarm the rest of the league. That much is clear after dropping their previous game to the Philadelphia Eagles in week six. Dallas went into enemy territory short-handed without their starting quarterback. Despite the disadvantage, the Cowboys took the Eagles into the fourth quarter with a chance to win.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes sends strong message to Chiefs teammates
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Wednesday while sending a message to his teammates. After the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes expects everyone in the building to be “locked in” for Kansas City’s week seven matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen’s time as the New Orleans Saints head coach may be running out
The New Orleans Saints took another loss on Thursday Night Football against a struggling Arizona Cardinals team. It was the same story as it has been all season. At some point, it isn’t just bad luck or unfortunate. Turnovers and penalties are simply just a trend for the Saints. That relates back to coaching at its core.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime
The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
atozsports.com
Alabama fan takes a shot at Tennessee on social media and immediately suffers the consequences
Alabama fans still aren’t handling their loss to the Tennessee Vols this past weekend very well. And as a result, one Bama fan is looking for a new job this week. A Crimson Tide fan engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter over Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s actions following the Vols’ win on Saturday night.
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Titans on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) are set to complete their season series in Week 7 with a matchup at Nissan Stadium. Looking to even the series, the Colts are coming off their first divisional win against a divisional opponent while the Titans are coming off their bye week.
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football
Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Might be Walking into a Trap (Game)
With all eyes set on week seven vs the Detroit Lions (1-4), the Dallas Cowboys are hyper focused to not repeat the same mistakes from week six. From stopping the run to avoiding turning the ball over on offense. At the moment, the Cowboys are full of hope. QB Cooper...
atozsports.com
Look: Former Alabama player had to wear Vols gear after losing bet to Grant Williams
Former Tennessee Vols basketball player Grant Williams is enjoying watching UT Football’s 6-0 start this season. After Tennessee beat Florida, Williams did the “Gator Chomp” during a photo shoot with teammate Al Horford, a former Gators basketball player. This week, thanks to the Vols beating Alabama for...
atozsports.com
Cowboys just made the Lions’ lives a whole lot harder for Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys just got the news they have been waiting for. After missing five games with a fractured thumb, quarterback Dak Prescott will start this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After being a full participant in practice on Thursday, Prescott made short and sweet when he was asked if...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions
The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
atozsports.com
Ryan Tannehill is set to snap one of Steve McNair’s most impressive records on Sunday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will break one of Steve McNair’s most defining records by taking one snap in Sunday’s Week 7 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. McNair, the Ironman. Titans fans remember Steve McNair to be the toughest player this franchise has ever seen. McNair wouldn’t just...
atozsports.com
Chiefs officially don’t have to worry about the nightmare that was
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough game against the Indianapolis Colts, and I’m sure we all remember that one. We don’t need to go into it too much, but the gist is this. The offense wasn’t great, the defense was, and the special teams can be the biggest reason for the loss.
How the Cincinnati Bengals can beat the Atlanta Falcons without starting LB Logan Wilson
Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons are 3-3 entering Sunday’s game and are coming off big wins in Week 6. When the schedule first came out, most pundits picked this game to be an easy win for the Bengals. The Bengals, however, are dealing with injuries and most notably linebacker Logan Wilson will not play on Sunday.
