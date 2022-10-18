ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
NBC Sports

Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay

Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News

Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
The Spun

NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
The Guardian

Jim Irsay broke the NFL billionaire’s code by turning on Dan Snyder. It’s about time

Finally, someone with influence said the obvious. Colts owner Jim Irsay set off fireworks Tuesday when he became the first NFL owner to publicly state that there is “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay, in what appeared to be a calculated move, spoke for 10 minutes to media members at the NFL’s fall owners’ meeting about Snyder’s stain on the league.
iheart.com

NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
The Spun

Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder

Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.  Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.  It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
