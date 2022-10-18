Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Patriots' Robert Kraft got into heated argument during NFL fall meetings: report
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly got into a heated argument during the NFL fall meetings in New York on Tuesday.
Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)
Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Daniel Snyder fires back at Jim Irsay
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based...
NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones, Dan Snyder News
Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners want to get rid of Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. However, the report also suggested a move wasn't likely as Snyder claims to have "dirt" on other owners - including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. With that in mind, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Snyder will remain the Washington owner until Jerry Jones says otherwise.
NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.
Jim Irsay broke the NFL billionaire’s code by turning on Dan Snyder. It’s about time
Finally, someone with influence said the obvious. Colts owner Jim Irsay set off fireworks Tuesday when he became the first NFL owner to publicly state that there is “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay, in what appeared to be a calculated move, spoke for 10 minutes to media members at the NFL’s fall owners’ meeting about Snyder’s stain on the league.
Roger Goodell shares true thoughts on Jim Irsay’s outburst aimed at Commanders’ Dan Snyder
If it was up to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Dan Snyder would have already been removed by the NFL as the owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay told reporters Tuesday that he believes “there is merit to removing him [Snyder] as owner.”. Irsay’s public rebuke of Snyder comes...
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Roger Goodell Asked If He Had Problem With Jim Irsay's Dan Snyder Comment
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay caused a stir on Tuesday when he said there "is merit" to removing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Naturally, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Irsay's comments, and while he didn't endorse them, he didn't condemn them either. "Interesting juxtaposition in NFL commissioner Roger...
Frank Reich Reacts To Jim Irsay Calling Out Dan Snyder
Several NFL owners and executives have spoken against Commanders owner Dan Snyder privately. But on Tuesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay became one of the first to do so publicly. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner of the [Commanders]," Irsay said at the owners meeting in New York.
Commanders' Dan Snyder sends letter to NFL owners addressing report of defiance, threats to rest of league
The NFL owners meeting this week has a different vibe to it compared to years past. Apart from conversations about NFL officiating and how the quarterback should be protected, there's also the potential issue of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. A recent story from ESPN took aim at the embattled...
Dan Snyder: Jim Irsay says Washington Commanders owner's removal from NFL should be given 'serious consideration'
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders and it should be given "serious consideration" by the NFL. Snyder has been the owner of the Washington franchise since 1999. Both he and the team are the subject of separate...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder
Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Indianapolis Colts’ Jim Irsay quotes legendary musician in backing stance on Daniel Snyder
You don’t have to be a student of football to know about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his love
Commanders respond to Colts owner Jim Irsay
The Washington Commanders wasted no time responding to Colts owner Jim Irsay Tuesday. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Irsay decided to go public with his statement today, while an investigation is in process, and the team had no opportunity to formally respond to the allegations,” a Commanders spokesperson said.
NFL Owner: There Are ‘Potentially’ 24 Votes to Oust Dan Snyder
The Commanders owner is facing investigations from the league and a congressional committee concerning wide-ranging workplace misconduct allegations.
Colts' Jim Irsay explains why Daniel Snyder could be removed as Commanders owner: 'You have to protect the game'
Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted Tuesday that embattled Commanders owner Daniel Snyder could be removed, telling reporters he thinks "potentially there will be" the necessary 24 votes to force a change. "I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Irsay said, adding, "You have to protect the game,...
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
