West Virginia is back on the field and back on the road for Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Texas Tech. FS1 will televise the action from Jones AT&T Stadium. Mountaineer coach Neal Brown is 0-3 against the Red Raiders with the three losses coming by 21 points in 2019, seven points in 2020 and three points last season. His team is 1-2 on the road this season, though all three were night games and two were played on Thursday. Texas Tech, which lost its last two games in a stretch of five straight ranked opponents, is 3-0 at home.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO