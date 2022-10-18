Read full article on original website
Give any coach who's worth his salary both time and a whiteboard and he can scheme up a way to try to stop the designs on the other side of the ball. Any problem has a solution. Finding one is sometimes as simple as copying what others have done or as complex as creating something that will be mimicked in the future.
West Virginia is back on the field and back on the road for Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Texas Tech. FS1 will televise the action from Jones AT&T Stadium. Mountaineer coach Neal Brown is 0-3 against the Red Raiders with the three losses coming by 21 points in 2019, seven points in 2020 and three points last season. His team is 1-2 on the road this season, though all three were night games and two were played on Thursday. Texas Tech, which lost its last two games in a stretch of five straight ranked opponents, is 3-0 at home.
