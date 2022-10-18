Read full article on original website
Mayor Sisitsky Declares Oct. 20-27 Devin Suau Week in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has officially declared Devin Suau Week in Framingham, which will begin October 20, 2022 and run through October 27, 2022 in remembrance of Framingham resident Devin Suau, who died on October 20, 2017. Devin Suau was a Framingham resident who passed...
5 Things to Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 20, 2022
1 Today is Devin Suau Day. The 6-year-old died of DIPG 5 years ago today. Today is a day of friendship and kindness. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has declared today and the ext several days Devin Suau week. The Memorial Building was lit of green last night and...
Chat With At-Large Framingham City Councilors Leombruno & King on Thursday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham at-large City Councilors George King Jr. and Janet Leombruno will host a constituent chat on Thursday, October 20. The event will be outside at Nobscot Park at 3 p.m. The park is across from Gianni‘s on Edgell Road. “We will also be doing...
SLIDESHOW: Framingham High Staging Legend of Sleepy Hollow Friday & Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School Drama Company will stage The Legend of Sleepy Hollow on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22. There are about 200 tickets available for each show at www.showtix4U.com. ***. Petroni Media Company photos for SOURCE.
Flyers Co-Ed Ski Team Holding Car Wash Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed alpine ski team is holding a car wash fundraiser this weekend on Sunday, October 22. The car wash will be at CJ’s Northside grill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for cars and $15 for SUVs and trucks.
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9
FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
Henry Fangel, 84
NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.
Police: Laptop Stolen at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding patrons of the library, to not leave their valuables unattended. Yesterday, October 18, Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The individual reported the laptop missing just before closing at 8:21 p.m. The...
Framingham Police Offering Free Technology To Help Individuals with Dementia & Disabilities Be Located When They Go Missing
FRAMINGHAM – Six in 10 people living with dementia will wander at least once, and many do so repeatedly, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Of those who wander away via walking, more than 50% are found within 1 mile of their home and 75% within 5 miles. But not all are found alive.
Framingham Promotes Williams To Assistant Health Director
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has promoted its Chief Environmental Health Officer to become the new Assistant Health Director. Robin Williams took over the position today, October 17. The position has been vacant since Sam Wong resigned at the end of 2020, when former Assistant Health Director Alex...
Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
Trick or Treat With MWRTA on October 31
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) The MWRTA will host a Trick or Treating event at the MBTA Banana Lot in Framingham (near the intersection of Route 135 and 126) in downtown Framingham on Monday, October 31. The Halloween event is open to the public and is...
Framingham Police: Business Sign Damaged in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A sign on Route 9 was damaged, after a 2-vehicle crash on October 6, said Framingham Police. The crash was reported at 5;55 p.m. at 95 Worcester Road. “Business sign struck and damaged,” said the police spokesperson. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. No...
Framingham Police: Thief Steal Generator, Tent, & Gas Tanks
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a generator, a tent, and a couple of gas tanks from a home at Garvey and Edmands Road yesterday, October 18. The theft was reported at 10:57 a.m. to Police. The items were stolen from the rear of a truck parked at the property,...
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
PHOTOS: Lt. Governor Candidate Mayor Driscoll Attends Fundraiser at Ottaviani Home
FRAMINGHAM – Democratic Lt. Governor candidate Kim Driscoll, the Mayor of Salem, was at a private fundraiser at the home of City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee member Valerie Ottaviani on Tuesday night, October 18. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky also attended the fundraiser. Mayor Driscoll...
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022
ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
Police: Gunshots in Framingham For 2nd Consecutive Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, Police received a report of gunshots in the City of Framingham. On Saturday evening, October 15, around 4:30 p.m., Framingham Police were called to Herbert Street and Tripp Street for a report of gunshots, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The neighborhood...
Framingham Police: Man Steals $700 in Electronics
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Target yesterday, October 17. The theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. at 400 Cochituate Road. A male “shoplifter stole electronic equipment, valued an estimated $700, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect was described as a black male,...
Fire Safety Storytime at Christa McAuliffe Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe library branch will hold a special story time with firefighters on Monday, October 17. Story time is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is designed for children ages 2-5. There also will be a craft.
