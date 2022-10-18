ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9

FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Henry Fangel, 84

NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Laptop Stolen at Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding patrons of the library, to not leave their valuables unattended. Yesterday, October 18, Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The individual reported the laptop missing just before closing at 8:21 p.m. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trick or Treat With MWRTA on October 31

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) The MWRTA will host a Trick or Treating event at the MBTA Banana Lot in Framingham (near the intersection of Route 135 and 126) in downtown Framingham on Monday, October 31. The Halloween event is open to the public and is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022

ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Steals $700 in Electronics

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft at Target yesterday, October 17. The theft was reported at 4:53 p.m. at 400 Cochituate Road. A male “shoplifter stole electronic equipment, valued an estimated $700, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The suspect was described as a black male,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

