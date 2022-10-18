Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Antidepressants can rewire the human brain, study reveals
VIENNA, Austria — Antidepressants have the ability to rewire the human brain, according to new research. Scientists say the drugs alter the structure of grey and white matter, previously thought to be fixed, and returns it to a state of plasticity — normally only seen in kids. Patients...
Healthline
Understanding Schizoaffective Disorder Bipolar Type
Schizoaffective disorder is a rarer type of mental illness. It’s characterized by symptoms of both schizophrenia and symptoms of a mood disorder. This includes mania or depression. The two types of schizoaffective disorder are bipolar and depressive. Episodes of mania occur in the bipolar type. During a manic episode,...
Drugs work best for women trying to lose weight... but diets are better for men, finds study
Diets are more effective in men — but drugs work better for women trying to lose weight, a study revealed today. Researchers in Australia looked at the difference in pounds shed among overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. Women lost around a fifth of their body...
physiciansweekly.com
Mastalgia is Not An Indication for Mammogram
Patients often express anxiety about mastalgia because it is a frequent breast problem. The purpose of this research was to ascertain whether or not mastalgia is an indicator of breast cancer and to assess the usefulness of a subsequent diagnostic evaluation. Analysis of data obtained prospectively on 8,960 patients at a safety-net hospital between June 1, 2006, and December 31, 2020. The incidence of mastalgia and the presence of breast cancer in a patient’s family history were recorded. The average age of these 8,960 patients was 45. About 70% of the population was Hispanic, and just 16% of adults had sufficient health literacy. In this study, over 31% of patients (2,820 out of 8,960) reported experiencing breast pain. About 20 (0.7%) of the 2,820 patients evaluated for breast pain were diagnosed with breast cancer. Cancer of the breast patients averaged 49 years old, and 6 patients had masses detected by palpation, but only 3 reported cancer-specific pain (10 bilateral, 7 contralateral). Over the course of the study, 1,280 patients less than 40 years old were screened with breast imaging. At 0.9% per 1,000 exams, the cancer detection rate was low. Breast imaging was performed on 99% of women aged 40 to 49 and 99% of women aged 50 and up. At age 40–49, the Cancer Detection Rate (CDR) was 10 per 1,000 examinations; at age 50 and more, it was 14 per 1,000. In very unusual cases, mastalgia might be a sign of breast cancer. Patients under the age of 40 are not advised to undergo imaging unless there are additional indications. In patients who are of screening mammography age, further investigation to determine the “cause” of breast pain does not appear to be necessary.
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
physiciansweekly.com
Interleukin 6 as a Blood Biomarker in NMOSD Patients
Demyelinating disease that primarily affects the spinal cord and optic nerve, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) is very uncommon. Clinical and laboratory tests have not been able to reliably predict the course of the illness, the extent of any resulting impairment, or the likelihood of a recurrence. Interleukin 6 (IL-6) is a proinflammatory cytokine that is seen at increased levels in the serum and CSF of NMOSD patients. The purpose of the research was to see whether IL-6 levels in the serum might be used as a biomarker for NMOSD disease activity. Researchers examined the blood levels of IL-6 in 26 NMOSD patients at different illness pivot points, using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Using the volBrain program, they connected serum IL-6 levels with measurements of brain MRI volume, the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), therapies for preventing neuromyelitis optica (NMO), and clinical subtypes (relapse and remission states). Relapsed NMOSD patients reported greater IL-6 levels compared to those in remission. No variations in the blood levels of IL-6 was identified between NMOSD patients at remission and HCs. Total protein in the CSF is favorably correlated with IL-6 levels during relapse. In addition, there is an inverse relationship between IL-6 levels at relapse and the sizes of the brain’s various regions, including the cerebellum, brain stem, thalamus, and putamen. Based on the results, IL-6 levels in the blood might be used as a biomarker for illness progression (e.g., relapse vs. remission). Considering that elevated IL-6 levels are associated with decreased brain volume, the IL-6 signaling pathway may mediate impairment.
physiciansweekly.com
Percutaneous coronary intervention inefficacious in improving severe ischemic left ventricular dysfunction
1. For patients with severe ischemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction on optimal medical therapy, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) did not result in additional reductions in mortality and hospitalization. 2. Although quality-of-life scores were higher in those receiving PCI than those on optimal medical therapy alone, this difference narrowed by 24...
physiciansweekly.com
Anti-VEGF therapy for retinopathy of prematurity may be associated with pulmonary hypertension risk
1. In a large cohort of infants treated for retinopathy of prematurity, those who received anti-VEGF therapy were more likely to be later treated for pulmonary hypertension (PH) than matched infants who received laser therapy. 2. After adjustment for hospital and year, the association between anti-VEGF therapy and PH was...
physiciansweekly.com
Endovascular thrombectomy improves functional outcomes in adults with basilar-artery occlusions
1. In comparison to the best available medical care, a greater proportion of patients with basilar-artery occlusions achieved good or excellent functional outcomes at 90-days with endovascular thrombectomy. 2. Endovascular thrombectomy carried a greater incidence of hemorrhage and procedural complications than usual care, although the overall mortality rate was lower...
sippycupmom.com
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
How To Recognize The Symptoms Of Menopause
Menopause is described as the time in a woman's life when she hasn't had a menstrual cycle for 12 months (via Mayo Clinic). It is the result of hormonal changes that occur as ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone. But menopause is not something that happens overnight — it is a transition that takes place over many years. In fact, these changes can last anywhere from seven to 14 years (per the National Institute of Aging).
physiciansweekly.com
Scoop thrombectomy safe and effective as a novel technique for treating thrombosed arteriovenous fistulas
1. Scoop thrombectomy is a safe and effective novel technique for treating thrombosed arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs) used for hemodialysis. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) For the millions of individuals worldwide with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), the creation of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is vital to receive hemodialysis. However, AVFs are prone to failure, particularly due to thrombi. Current treatments for AVF thrombi include surgical and endovascular intervention, which can have less-than-ideal patency rates, and can also have complications in 8-10% of patients, such as losing areas that would have been potential candidates for subsequent AVF creation. Therefore, this study proposed a novel scoop thrombectomy technique, and evaluated its patency and complication rates with a retrospective cohort. This scoop thrombectomy involves removing thrombi from an AVF with hemostatic forceps, then employing high-pressure balloon angioplasty, all under ultrasound guidance. The study consisted of 56 scoop thrombectomy procedures, with a mean time of 68 minutes. The results showed success in 98.2% of scoop thrombectomies, with the ability to use the AVF for hemodialysis right after. 1 patient (1.8%) had a failed procedure, which was attributed to significant calcification of the area. Additionally, the patency rates at 3, 6, and 12 months were 92.9, 83.8, and 73.3% respectively, with a mean time of 11.2 months (95% CI 10.4-12.1 months) before a subsequent procedure is done with regards to access for hemodialysis. Lastly, 2 patients (3.6%) had a complication, both of which were puncture site hematomas. In conclusion, this study demonstrated the efficacy and safety of the scoop thrombectomy procedure for thrombosed AVFs.
physiciansweekly.com
Genetic Risk for Adult Suicide Attempt & Suicidal Behaviors
For a study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between suicidal thoughts and actions in children and genetic predisposition to suicide attempts (SAs). The case-control research analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, a population-based longitudinal study that included 11,878 US kids aged 9 and 10 from September 2016 to November 2018. The Kiddie Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia was used to collect information on youth reports of suicidal ideation (SI) and SAs at baseline and for 2 additional years. After performing a conservative quality review of the genotyping data, the investigation focused on 4,344 unrelated people of European ancestry. From November 2020 to February 2022, data analysis was carried out. From the ages of 9 to 10 through the ages of 11 to 12, children’s lifetime experiences with SI and SAs were evaluated each year. Based on the biggest genome-wide association research of European ancestry SA cases and controls, polygenic risk scores (PRSs) for SAs were generated for ABCD study participants (total sample n = 518,612).
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sarcopenia: Elective Lumbar Spine Surgery
This study is based on a look back at information that was gathered in the future. The purpose of this study was to examine how frailty and sarcopenia affected recovery from lumbar spine surgery. Degenerative spine disease is a prevalent surgical problem among the elderly. As people age, their physiological reserve decreases, leading to symptoms like weakness and fatigue after elective spine surgery. How these factors affect patient-reported outcomes (PROs) is mostly unknown. Those who were above 70 and had planned procedures on their lumbar spine were considered. Frailty was measured using the modified 5-item frailty index (mFI-5). The total psoas index was used to define sarcopenia, calculated by dividing the total psoas area in the middle of the lumbar spine by the VB area (L3-TPA/VB). The North American Spine Society (NASS), the Oswestry disability index (ODI), the numeric rating scale for back pain (NRS-BP), the numeric rating scale for leg pain (NRS-LP), and the EuroQual-5D (EQ-5D), at 12 months postoperatively were all used as PROs. Time in the hospital, readmission within 90 days, and the occurrence of complications were some of the clinical outcomes measured. Many different types of regression analyses (both univariate and multivariate) were done. About 448 in all were included. A total psoas index of 1.7±0.5 and a mFI-5 index of 1.6±1.0 were found to be the averages. All PROs showed statistically significant gains between baseline and 12 months (P<0.0001). A Higher mFI-5 index was linked with greater 12-month ODI (P=0.001), lower 12-month EQ-5D (P=0.001), higher NRS-LP (P=0.039), and longer LOS (P=0.007) after controlling for age, BMI, smoking status, levels fused, and baseline PROs. The 12-month PROs and LOS were not correlated with sarcopenia. Sarcopenia and micronutrient deficiencies index-5 (mFI-5) were not related to complications and readmissions within the first 90 days after hospitalization. After having elective surgery on their lumbar spine, elderly patients report considerable improvements in PROs. Lower ODI, EQ-5D, and NRS-LP scores at 12 months after surgery and a longer length of stay in the hospital were all related to frailty. Preoperative counseling with the mFI-5 is recommended for patients undergoing elective lumbar spine surgery to discuss realistic expectations for disability, health-related quality of life, and leg discomfort. This was provided by third-level evidence.
Medagadget.com
U.S. Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market Increasing cause of lower back pain & neck pain in adults and increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth | AnGes Inc., Ankasa Regenerative Therapeutics, Inc
Robust merchandise tube for the therapy of DDD which are evaluated to initiate over the predicted duration is anticipated to fuel the development of the U.S. degenerative disc disease treatment market during the predicted duration. For example, in March 2021, BioRestorative treatments a biotech organization, started a phase II medical test survey of BRTX 100 for sufferers with cLDD. The survey is evaluated to finish by August 31, 2023.
physiciansweekly.com
Schizophrenia: Ultrarare Coding Variant & Cognitive Function
Poor functional outcomes were connected with worse cognitive performance in schizophrenia, although it was unclear what role uncommon coding variations played in it. For a study, researchers sought to ascertain if ultrarare-constrained variants (URCVs) in individuals with schizophrenia were related to cognition. Within-case genetic association analysis of URCVs and present...
physiciansweekly.com
Allopurinol does not reduce cardiovascular risk for patients with ischemic heart disease without gout
1. The composite score for non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, and cardiovascular death was comparable between allopurinol (11.0%) and usual care (11.3%). 2. All-cause mortality was similar among both groups (10.1% allopurinol vs. 10.6% usual care). Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Allopurinol is often used for gout prophylaxis...
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiac Structure and Function After Bariatric Surgery
Although studies with short-term follow-up have shown that weight loss (WL) has positive benefits on the heart, there was limited data on the long-term or long-term consequences of visceral fat reduction. For a study, researchers sought to assess the effects of long-term WL following bariatric surgery on heart structure, function, ventricular interaction, and body composition, particularly epicardial adipose thickness and abdominal visceral adipose tissue (VAT).
physiciansweekly.com
CME Accreditation
The ECTRIMS 2022 – 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research of Multiple Sclerosis, has been accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME®) with 18 European CME credits (ECMEC®s). Each medical specialist should claim only those hours of credit that he/she.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
Comments / 1