Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Lawmakers should pass the bill before the end of the year. The post Let’s get serious about ending prudent pay in Pennsylvania | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano address this growing issue?
Pennsylvania is one of just a little more than a dozen states nationwide that does not have certificate of need regulations for handling hospital acquisitions and closures. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County...
One-on-one with Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz
The polls between Dr. Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman have tightened leading into the final weeks of this race. Oz says he believes the race will come down to the issues of crime, the economy and the border.
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
iheart.com
Oz Picks Up Endorsement of FOP Lodge
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate says he's grateful for the support of police. Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up the endorsement of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Allegheny County and the state lodge Tuesday. Oz told the gathered officers that the nation's leaders need to support law enforcement if they want to break the cycle of violence. He also says he looks forward to representing them in D.C.
Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
What Pennsylvania voters really care about, beyond its heated Senate race
Pennsylvania's race between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz could determine control of the U.S. Senate. But what are the biggest issues on voters’ minds? NBC News’ Harry Smith heads to York’s Central Market, where political views vary business by business, with a marker and blank lawn signs to find out.Oct. 19, 2022.
Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
Black women voters are hosting a candidates forum in Harrisburg, but no Republicans have accepted their invitation | Social Views
Black women are a pivotal voting bloc in Pennsylvania, so you would think when some of their most powerful organizations hold an election forum, candidates from all parties would be falling over themselves to get through the door. You would be wrong.
Abortion rights as driving factor for turnout in Pennsylvania midterm elections
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Abortion rights have emerged as a driving factor for Democratic voters this fall, months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Advocates on both sides of the issue are canvassing key battleground states to make sure their supporters turn out to vote.In a key swing district, Bucks County, within a battleground state, abortion rights advocates are canvassing seven days a week."I would say the stakes have never felt higher," Cortney Bouse, director for Planned Parenthood Votes in Pennsylvania, said.Pennsylvania is a state with both, an open Senate seat and a governor's race. "Abortion access is literally...
buckscountyherald.com
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
susqcoindy.com
PA AG Shapiro makes campaign stop in Montrose
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Susquehanna County on Sunday afternoon, one of several weekend appearances in his gubernatorial campaign. Shapiro was greeted by roughly 175 supporters at the rally, sponsored by the Susquehanna County Democratic Party, which featured other candidates appearing on the November ballot, as well as messages from local elected leaders.
Democrats, Republicans see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott...
Stitt calls for a March special election on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a March vote on legalizing recreational marijuana after a series of legal challenges kept it off the November ballot. The governor issued an executive proclamation Tuesday for the referendum that if approved by voters would legalize possession of up...
Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.
As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
Missouri librarians concerned with secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors
(The Center Square) – A proposed rule requiring Missouri libraries to establish guidelines for restricting materials for minors is creating concerns among librarians. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday submitted a rule to require state-funded libraries to have written policies determining what materials are age-appropriate for minors. The proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and then have a 30-day comment period.
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
