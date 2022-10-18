ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

iheart.com

Oz Picks Up Endorsement of FOP Lodge

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's Republican U.S. Senate candidate says he's grateful for the support of police. Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up the endorsement of a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Allegheny County and the state lodge Tuesday. Oz told the gathered officers that the nation's leaders need to support law enforcement if they want to break the cycle of violence. He also says he looks forward to representing them in D.C.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Senate approves new requirement for high school students

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - State lawmakers are moving forward on a new requirement for high school students. It would give them a course in living as an adult in the modern world. The state senate approved the bill that requires students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. Those courses include credit management, learning about interest and borrowing money, mortgages, and more. It now heads to the state house.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds

A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Abortion rights as driving factor for turnout in Pennsylvania midterm elections

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Abortion rights have emerged as a driving factor for Democratic voters this fall, months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Advocates on both sides of the issue are canvassing key battleground states to make sure their supporters turn out to vote.In a key swing district, Bucks County, within a battleground state, abortion rights advocates are canvassing seven days a week."I would say the stakes have never felt higher," Cortney Bouse, director for Planned Parenthood Votes in Pennsylvania, said.Pennsylvania is a state with both, an open Senate seat and a governor's race. "Abortion access is literally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture

Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture

The winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania race for governor will have the authority to address a wide range of issues affecting roughly 3.4 million people. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
susqcoindy.com

PA AG Shapiro makes campaign stop in Montrose

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in Susquehanna County on Sunday afternoon, one of several weekend appearances in his gubernatorial campaign. Shapiro was greeted by roughly 175 supporters at the rally, sponsored by the Susquehanna County Democratic Party, which featured other candidates appearing on the November ballot, as well as messages from local elected leaders.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of medical research. “You should know these […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from Southeastern Pa.

As he seeks to become a United States senator, Lieut. Gov. John Fetterman claims that he got involved in politics to fight crime in “his city,” Braddock, Pa., after two of his students were gunned down. The truth is, however, that Fetterman spent his entire adult life deliberately...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Missouri librarians concerned with secretary of state's new rules on materials for minors

(The Center Square) – A proposed rule requiring Missouri libraries to establish guidelines for restricting materials for minors is creating concerns among librarians. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Monday submitted a rule to require state-funded libraries to have written policies determining what materials are age-appropriate for minors. The proposed administrative rule will be published in the Missouri Register on Nov. 15 and then have a 30-day comment period.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

