EDC Director talks about Ascend groundbreaking
South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Executive Director Carter Hendricks was on WHOP Friday morning and discussed Thursday’s groundbreaking for Ascend Elements in Commerce Park #2. Ascend is bringing between 400 and 450 jobs to Hopkinsville with an investment of nearly $1 billion and Hendricks says the industry that...
CCHS Colonel Marching Band wins region championship
Christian County High School’s Marching Colonel Band won the 4A West Kentucky region championship Saturday at the Stadium of Champions. They were first in visual and music performance and advance to the state semi-finals. Hopkinsville’s Band of Tigers also continues its season by finishing fourth overall at the region...
Jacob Deason
(41, Hopkinsville) The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Rosie Wright
(Age84, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Saturday October 29th at 1pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
Tina Faye Dixon
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Monday October 24th at 2pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Todd County deputies seeking Hopkinsville man following pursuit
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Hopkinsville man who got away from police during a vehicle and foot pursuit Friday. Deputy Jonathan Knight attempted to stop 21-year old Kobe Dillard of Hopkinsville for speeding while headed east on US 68, but Dillard allegedly accelerated and turned onto Gates Road.
HS Football Recap/Preview
Hopkins County Central 6 Hopkinsville 30 (article at https://whopam.com/2022/10/21/hopkinsville-defeats-hopkins-co-central-on-thursday-night-30-6/) Still looking for their first district win on the season the Colonels come back home this week and host the Purple of Bowling Green. A few big offensive plays highlighted an otherwise tough game last week on the road at South Warren for Christian County. A 52-14 loss, and now comes a team who beat both South Warren and Greenwood and whose only loss this year came at the hands of Boyle County. Here is our full interview with Coach Zach Self from Thursday nights Huddle…
Howl-O-Ween comes to Christian Co. Animal Shelter Saturday
The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.
Peggy Hyde
(70, Elkton) Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Crofton man arrested in Todd Co. on drug trafficking charges
An investigation by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday led to the arrest of a Crofton man on meth trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight found 43-year old Joshua Hull of Crofton parked in a driveway and stopped to see if he needed assistance, with Hull saying his battery had died. A computer check showed Hull sought on a warrant and he allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.
Woman facing multiple felony charges after North McPherson incidents
A Hopkinsville woman is facing multiple felony charges following an incident Friday morning on North McPherson Avenue. An HPD arrest citation for 35-year old Eboni Neylon alleges she slashed the tires on a vehicle, struck it with a metal bat and assaulted a woman on the scene with a bat before hitting another vehicle and almost hitting a man with her SUV as she left.
