Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
School board approves ‘grow your own teachers’ contract, Rotary Club agreement
The Christian County Public School System is looking to find solutions to their teacher shortage, and moved forward with a plan following approval by the Christian County School Board Thursday. In a partnership with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, CCPS will begin implementing the ‘grow your own’ program that was...
lite987whop.com
Jacob Deason
(41, Hopkinsville) The family has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
lite987whop.com
EDC Director talks about Ascend groundbreaking
South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council Executive Director Carter Hendricks was on WHOP Friday morning and discussed Thursday’s groundbreaking for Ascend Elements in Commerce Park #2. Ascend is bringing between 400 and 450 jobs to Hopkinsville with an investment of nearly $1 billion and Hendricks says the industry that...
lite987whop.com
Pumpkin Carving Fundraiser – Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library, in partnership with H&R Agri-Power, will be hosting a pumpkin carving. fundraiser! This event is for all ages. The pumpkin carving fundraiser will be a part of the fall festival, held behind the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library in the Amphitheatre. Pumpkin carving kits will be...
lite987whop.com
Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council
The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
lite987whop.com
Ground broken for Ascend Elements in Commerce Park #2
Ground was broken Thursday morning for what is shaping up to be not just Christian County’s largest economic investment in history, but western Kentucky as a whole. Ascend Elements will move into the location in Commerce Park #2 in Hopkinsville with construction set to be completed on a first-of-its-kind facility in 2024, and after the announcement of nearly $500 million in federal grant funding, it will be just shy of a billion-dollar investment. Governor Andy Beshear was in Hopkinsville for the occasion, and he says the sky is the limit for Ascend Elements and Kentucky.
lite987whop.com
Ascend Elements receives federal grants
Ascend Elements has received federal grants to help expand their operations into Christian County, and further increase electric vehicle battery production in Kentucky and the nation. According to a news release, President Joe Biden announced the company has been approved for $480.5 million through two federal grants from the U.S....
lite987whop.com
UHA Wins District 8 Tournament
For the third time this season we witnessed the Lady Blazers and the Lady Colonels. For the first time on a neutral court. At Christian County it was a 3-0 UHA victory. At UHA it was a 3-1 Lady Blazer win. Then came Thursday night on post at Fort Campbell....
lite987whop.com
Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed
Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
lite987whop.com
Joseph Allen Ferrell
(Age 54, of Elkton) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Campanile puts on Something Rotten at the Alhambra this weekend
It’s time for “Something Rotten” to take over the Alhambra Theatre in Hopkinsville, with the doors opening for the first showing Thursday evening. Campanile Productions has been putting on shows in Hopkinsville for many years, showing off local talent and expertise, and Dr. Jeffery Riggs says the people can trust in them to put on a great, high production show. He says “Something Rotten” will have attendees laughing all night, as they follow the tale of two brothers trying to beat William Shakespeare at his own game.
lite987whop.com
HS Football Recap/Preview
Hopkins County Central 6 Hopkinsville 30 (article at https://whopam.com/2022/10/21/hopkinsville-defeats-hopkins-co-central-on-thursday-night-30-6/) Still looking for their first district win on the season the Colonels come back home this week and host the Purple of Bowling Green. A few big offensive plays highlighted an otherwise tough game last week on the road at South Warren for Christian County. A 52-14 loss, and now comes a team who beat both South Warren and Greenwood and whose only loss this year came at the hands of Boyle County. Here is our full interview with Coach Zach Self from Thursday nights Huddle…
lite987whop.com
Details released on East Seventh St. accident
Details have been released on a vehicle versus utility pole accident from Tuesday morning that sent the driver to a local hospital. The report from Hopkinsville police says 77-year old Bettie Williams of Hopkinsville was headed west on East Seventh just after 7:30 a.m. and said she was attempting to turn her heat on when she ran off the side of the road and into a pole just before the railroad crossing.
lite987whop.com
Board of Elections hears concerns, answers questions
The Christian County Board of Elections addressed several concerns and heard positive reports heading into the election during its regular October meeting Thursday morning. Division II Christian Circuit Court Judge candidate Stephanie Bolen spoke during public comments and asked about security of the machines while they are in storage in the Christian County Justice Center and asked that no one on the ballot be allowed access to them in any way.
lite987whop.com
District 8 Semifinals Lead to Familiar Matchup
Back on post and back to playoff sports at the high school level! This time it was four all too familiar foes; Hopkinsville, University Heights, Fort Campbell, and Christian County, facing off for a chance to play for a district title and punch a ticket to the region tournament. County...
lite987whop.com
College Sports Roundtable
Cochran Named to 2023 Katrina McClain Award Watch List. SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today that University of Louisville women’s basketball junior forward Olivia Cochran is one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award. Louisville is one of three teams to have a player named to each of the four positional watch lists so far this season. Chrislyn Carr was named to the Lieberman Award Watch List, Hailey Van Lith was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List and Morgan Jones was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List.
lite987whop.com
Douglas Lee Haskins
(Age 66, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Tuesday October 25th at 1pm at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Man injured, charged with DUI following crash
A man was injured and charged with DUI following a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass. It happened a little before 4 p.m. when 22-year old Caleb Sims of Hopkinsville rear-ended a stopped pickup on the Bypass operated by 28-year old Allen Jackson of Illinois. A...
lite987whop.com
Bond unchanged for Boulevard murder suspect
Bond will remain $100,000 cash for one of the minors charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Public defender Angela Troutman represents 17-year old Jonathan Weston and noted his lack of criminal history and good...
lite987whop.com
CCSO arrests two following vehicle, foot pursuit
The Christian County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Hopkinsville residents Thursday night following a vehicle pursuit on Cox Mill Road. According to a news release, at around 8 p.m. Thursday Deputy Kevin Quarles attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had reportedly veered into his lane of traffic, causing him to turn into the emergency lane. The vehicle at first came to a stop on Cox Mill Road, but as Deputy Quarles approached the vehicle on foot, the driver reportedly sped away.
Comments / 0