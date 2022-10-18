Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beer and food pairing event will benefit Christian County Imagination Library
Pints and Pages, a beer and food pairing event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in downtown Hopkinsville will benefit the Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library. Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and The Mixer restaurant will provide four pairings of food and beer at the brewery on East Fifth Street. Tickets are $65 and need to be purchased in advance — either online or at the library.
wkdzradio.com
Torchlight Tales, Bell Witch Story Set For This Saturday
For ages, Christian County legendary historian William Turner has masterfully been telling the tale of the “Bell Witch” — a spooky legend centered on a 19th-century farm family out of northwest Tennessee. So of course it’s that time of year again, as “Torchlight Tales” and the “Bell...
clarksvillenow.com
Halloween in Clarksville: Your guide to festivals, trunk-or-treats, movies and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dozens of Halloween events are planned around town this year, from festivals to trunk-or-treats to movie showings. Here’s your Clarksville Now guide to all things Halloween. Unless otherwise noted, all events are open to the public. And hey, if you know of a local event we missed, email us the info at news@clarksvillenow.com.
lite987whop.com
Pumpkin Carving Fundraiser – Imagination Library
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library, in partnership with H&R Agri-Power, will be hosting a pumpkin carving. fundraiser! This event is for all ages. The pumpkin carving fundraiser will be a part of the fall festival, held behind the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library in the Amphitheatre. Pumpkin carving kits will be...
lite987whop.com
Torchlight Tales is Saturday night at Jeffers Bend
Torchlight Tales is this Saturday night at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and it’ll be a fun and spooky night for the whole family. Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says it all gets underway at 6 p.m. and it will feature the always popular telling of the Bell Witch Story.
mainstreetclarksville.com
A walk through Clarksville history at Greenwood Cemetery
A small group came out to Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday morning for a historic walking tour. For the last few years, this has been an annual October offering by Clarksville’s Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. Kim McCue led Saturday’s tour, the next to last of 2022.
lite987whop.com
Howl-O-Ween comes to Christian Co. Animal Shelter Saturday
The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.
WTVW
Park & Plaza hosts movie night with free refreshments
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced their next movie in their Outdoor Movie series at the Park & Plaza will be played on October 22. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court. The movie will be Space Jam.
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
Bales of Fun! Muhlenberg County, KY Holds Hay Bale Decorating Contest
It's fall, y'all! Muhlenberg County neighborhoods, organizations, and businesses have decorated to celebrate the season. Take a look at all of the creative, adorable, and fun hay bale displays. Then, place a vote for your favorites. There are some wonderful entries for the "Bales in the Berg" decorating contest. And,...
lite987whop.com
Betty Estelle (Bellar) Smith
(Age 91, of Clarksville) Funeral service will be Saturday October 22nd at 1pm at Guthrie United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Cook-Webb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville leaders take on Alex’s Challenge: ‘Spend a day in my wheels’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Alex Johnson is on a mission to change the way communities approach accessibility for disabled citizens. On Oct. 4, that mission brought him to Clarksville, where he challenged local leaders to spend a day in his wheels. Mayor Joe Pitts, along with nine city employees and...
whopam.com
School board approves ‘grow your own teachers’ contract, Rotary Club agreement
The Christian County Public School System is looking to find solutions to their teacher shortage, and moved forward with a plan following approval by the Christian County School Board Thursday. In a partnership with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville, CCPS will begin implementing the ‘grow your own’ program that was...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
westkentuckystar.com
More field and grass fires flare in Graves, Calloway, McCracken counties
Fire departments, first responders and farmers spent Friday afternoon dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway counties. The Graves County fire was near Sullivan Road between KY 121 and KY 80. All county fire departments became involved in the blaze that threatened at least two homes and several poultry houses before getting it under control.
lite987whop.com
Shirley Jean White
(Age 85, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Sunday October 23rd at 2pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Comments / 0