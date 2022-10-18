Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Grand Junction’s Parade of Lights Theme Is ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Do you have plans to be in the Grand Junction Parade of Lights?. It's the biggest parade of the year in Grand Junction and it's closer than ever. The 40th annual Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday, December 3 in downtown Grand Junction beginning at 5:00 p.m. What...
Pet of the Week: Meet Vail
KREX 5/FOX 4 News has partnered with the Roice-Hurst Humane Society to find animals a safe and happy home. Meet, Vail AKA “Cuddles”, the sweetest little two pound gray domestic long haired kitten you’ll ever meet! Vail is 2 months old and volunteer, Sierra says Vail was lucky to be alive after a racoon killed most of the litter Vail was a part of.
This is the Most Grand Junction Will Pay for a Burger & Fries
The cost of dining out has gone up more than a little in recent years. For the most part, the price of everything has gone up. When it comes to heading out to your favorite burger joint in Grand Junction, how much are you willing to pay?. I asked on...
Montrose Liquor Bandits Take the Same Booze from Different Stores
Picture this: you have two separate thefts at two different liquor stores in the same town, and they steal the exact same type of alcohol, you'd think it was probably the same person committing both crimes, right?. That's not what the police are saying after a similar scenario took place...
Must Do Colorado Hike: Big Wash Trail is Fun, Easy, and Beautiful
If you're looking for a hiking trail in Colorado that isn't extreme but still offers stunning views, then Big Wash Trail is the place for you. Located along the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, just 20 to 25 minutes away from Grand Junction, Colorado is Big Wash, an incredibly fun and easy hiking trail.
Grand Junction’s ‘Best Day Out’ For the Last Month
Every now and then you need to take a day off and just get away. I asked Grand Junction, "What is the best 'day out' you've had in the last month?" A "day out" does not necessarily necessitate a road trip. It can be dinner with a friend you haven't seen in ages, a date night with the wife, or maybe a concert. Here's a quick look at Grand Junction's picks for a recent "day out."
Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
Bicyclist Tragically Struck and Killed By Train In Grand Junction
Tragedy struck suddenly in Grand Junction on Thursday. The community is mourning the death of a man who was struck by a train in the 2300 block of River Road Thursday morning. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the man was trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The GJPD indicates the accident did not occur at a railroad crossing, but, the investigation is ongoing and the Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for officially releasing the identity of the victim.
A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please
If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A firefighter and his wife have been trying to build their family for years, but their first addition still arrived earlier than expected. Fruita residents Elise and Bryson Rasmussen each grew up in large families and couldn’t wait to start their own. In the last five years, however, they’ve experienced three miscarriages. The most recent was at 12 weeks and occurred this last February.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gaga’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gaga!. Gaga is a four-month-old Boxer and Mastiff puppy. She has lots of puppy energy to go around. She is young enough where she can be raised with other animals in the house and would even make a great family dog.
These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction
What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere. They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.
What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?
Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
Most Haunted Places in Which Grand Junction Residents Have Been
Halloween is right around the corner, and for some people, that means a visit to a haunted house. Haunted houses can be a lot of fun, especially when they're just old stores in a strip mall converted into a maze with dark corners, people in creepy costumes jumping out at you, etc.
Water main break in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main burst in Montrose on Friday morning, but Utilities Manager David Bries says that repairs have finished. The City of Montrose says that a Main Street water main burst early Friday morning between Cascade and Uncompahgre Avenues. Several Main Street businesses were damaged by...
Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater
This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
We Asked Grand Junction to Show Off Your Colorful Colorado Trees
September and October have not disappointed Colorado this year. The colors continue to impress all around the western slope. We've had a chance to recommend fall color drives, fall hikes, and some great communities to visit while you take in the change of seasons. Now it's your turn. Timing the...
