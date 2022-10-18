ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernslopenow.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Vail

KREX 5/FOX 4 News has partnered with the Roice-Hurst Humane Society to find animals a safe and happy home. Meet, Vail AKA “Cuddles”, the sweetest little two pound gray domestic long haired kitten you’ll ever meet! Vail is 2 months old and volunteer, Sierra says Vail was lucky to be alive after a racoon killed most of the litter Vail was a part of.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction’s ‘Best Day Out’ For the Last Month

Every now and then you need to take a day off and just get away. I asked Grand Junction, "What is the best 'day out' you've had in the last month?" A "day out" does not necessarily necessitate a road trip. It can be dinner with a friend you haven't seen in ages, a date night with the wife, or maybe a concert. Here's a quick look at Grand Junction's picks for a recent "day out."
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Bicyclist Tragically Struck and Killed By Train In Grand Junction

Tragedy struck suddenly in Grand Junction on Thursday. The community is mourning the death of a man who was struck by a train in the 2300 block of River Road Thursday morning. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the man was trying to cross the tracks on his bicycle when he was struck by an oncoming train. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The GJPD indicates the accident did not occur at a railroad crossing, but, the investigation is ongoing and the Mesa County Coroner's Office will be responsible for officially releasing the identity of the victim.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

A House With a Pool in Grand Junction’s Alpine Meadows? Yes, Please

If your Colorado dream home is meant to include a heated inground pool, this may be your chance to make it happen for far less than you may expect. Check out this corner lot in Grand Junction's Alpine Meadows neighborhood added to the listings at Zillow.com in October. This neighborhood is near Horizon Drive so you can zip over to the airport or access I-70 quickly.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A firefighter and his wife have been trying to build their family for years, but their first addition still arrived earlier than expected. Fruita residents Elise and Bryson Rasmussen each grew up in large families and couldn’t wait to start their own. In the last five years, however, they’ve experienced three miscarriages. The most recent was at 12 weeks and occurred this last February.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gaga’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gaga!. Gaga is a four-month-old Boxer and Mastiff puppy. She has lots of puppy energy to go around. She is young enough where she can be raised with other animals in the house and would even make a great family dog.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

These are the Best Places for Chicken Tenders in Grand Junction

What's the difference between chicken tenders, chicken fingers, and chicken strips? Very little. These tasty appetizers are a house favorite pretty much anywhere. They are a great snack, our kids will almost always eat them, and when paired with a great dipping sauce they can really hit the spot. We asked you about your favorite places to go for chicken tenders in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fruita school keeping students inside after bear cub sighting

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - As bears enter a period of ravenous hunger called “hyperphagia” to prepare for hibernation, the chance of encountering a bear in the Grand Valley have risen. Students and teachers at Fruita’s 8/9 School learned that first-hand this morning after a bear cub was spotted near its campus.
FRUITA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?

Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Water main break in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main burst in Montrose on Friday morning, but Utilities Manager David Bries says that repairs have finished. The City of Montrose says that a Main Street water main burst early Friday morning between Cascade and Uncompahgre Avenues. Several Main Street businesses were damaged by...
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Wildlife Galore: Amazing Barn Home On 139 Acres For Sale Near Whitewater

This is an amazing piece of property for sale near Whitewater that includes two houses and wildlife galore on over 139 acres of land. When describing this property, it's hard to know exactly where to start, but a good place would be the beautiful rustic barn home with 4100 feet of living space. That includes four bedrooms, and three bathrooms with lots of gorgeous wood features, a massive kitchen, and a large covered porch.
WHITEWATER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy