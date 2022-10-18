The eyesore downtown La Salle properties owned by CL Enterprises again were a key topic at Monday night's La Salle City Council Meeting. The Maytag Building and the decrepit Hotel Kaskaskia have sat in states of disrepair for years. Now, the company apparently has told a city council member that press attention to the problem is harming their ability to get the work done. Alderman Jerry Reynolds acts as a liaison between the city and CL Enterprises, and last night he reported CLE's discontent with the media coverage the company is receiving.

LASALLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO