Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center

Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade

The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,000

You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police seek accused car thieves

Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor

Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday. According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs

Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
SALADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

La Vega rolls past Alvarado, 27-14

ALVARADO — Offensive fireworks were at a premium for most of Friday night, but that didn’t stop Bryson Roland from putting on a show. La Vega’s sophomore running back ran for 217 yards yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, and the Pirates held off Alvarado, 27-14, in a District 4-5A Division I game.
ALVARADO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Wortham, Gatesville, ECA players win Trib fan votes

Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Eagle Christian Academy’s Liam Hall earned the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. In a 60-8 victory over Frost, Lewis...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame

Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock. Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one...
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Centex roundup: No. 3 Crawford pounds Bosqueville, 59-6

CRAWFORD — The No. 3 Crawford Pirates rolled up 41 first-half points to remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in District 8-2A Division I. Breck Chambers and Camron Walker were among the players who ran for first-half touchdowns for the Pirates. Chambers also returned an interception for a touchdown to open up the 41-0 lead over the Bulldogs (3-5, 2-3).
CRAWFORD, TX
WacoTrib.com

No. 10 Lorena fumbles away shot at upset of No. 1 Franklin

The Leopards were three yards and a two-point conversion away from the upset of the season, but a fumble crushed No. 10 Lorena's hopes of a Senior Night win against No. 1 Franklin as the Lions took a 49-35 victory to stay undefeated. “We’re disappointed,” Leopards’ head coach Ray Biles...
LORENA, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Seth Jones to enter transfer portal

Baylor sophomore receiver Seth Jones announced Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jones said he will enter the portal on Dec. 5, the day after NCAA championship selections are made. That’s the beginning of a 45-day window for players to enter the portal. The third-year sophomore...
WACO, TX

