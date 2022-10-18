Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center
Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
WacoTrib.com
Steel frame rises on Baylor basketball complex; garage-hotel tower to follow
The steel frame for Baylor University’s $213 million basketball complex on the Brazos River reached skyward this week as the university welcomed alumni to town for homecoming. Now the race is on to finish it in time for Big 12 conference play in January 2024. Baylor officials said the...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Morning football shifts Baylor Homecoming parade
The Baylor University faithful are back in town this week for the annual Homecoming celebration, but they may need an extra cup of coffee to see them through this year. An 11 a.m. kickoff time for the Saturday game between the Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium will force an earlier step-off time for the Homecoming parade.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,000
You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
China Spring, West ISDs seek voter approval for tax rates to fund raises
School officials in the China Spring and West Independent School Districts find a new challenge this fall: convincing their taxpayers on Election Day, Nov. 8, to approve a tax increase without having a new school, facility or equipment as the end result. Instead, the money that the tax rates would...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police seek accused car thieves
Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
WacoTrib.com
Waco man accused of assaulting wife, pointing gun at neighbor
Waco police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of throwing and choking his wife and pointing a gun at a neighbor Monday. According to arrest affidavits, Samuel Martin Angermann grabbed his wife and threw her to the floor several times and dragged her across the floor with one hand while holding a handgun in his other hand at a residence in 10200 block of Omni Drive, according to affidavits. The affidavits do not include the time at which the alleged incidents happened.
WacoTrib.com
Connally's Sibley lights up Salado for 400-plus rushing yards, seven TDs
Have a night, Kiefer Sibley. Sibley and Connally scored so fast and so often Friday night, you could be forgiven if you thought they were getting paid per point or per second in their offensive onslaught over Salado, as they scorched the Eagles, 58-35, in District 11-4A Division II action on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.
WacoTrib.com
On brink of breakthrough: Sandolph, Smith hold spotlight in University’s playoff hunt
It’s a story 13 years in the making. With three games left of the regular season, the University Trojans (3-4, 2-1) are on the cusp of breaking another streak, as they’re a win away from clinching their first playoff spot since 2009. It’s not something head coach Kent...
WacoTrib.com
La Vega rolls past Alvarado, 27-14
ALVARADO — Offensive fireworks were at a premium for most of Friday night, but that didn’t stop Bryson Roland from putting on a show. La Vega’s sophomore running back ran for 217 yards yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries, and the Pirates held off Alvarado, 27-14, in a District 4-5A Division I game.
WacoTrib.com
Wortham, Gatesville, ECA players win Trib fan votes
Wortham quarterback Ryken Lewis was voted Trib Offensive Player of the Week while Gatesville’s Lawson Mooney received Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Eagle Christian Academy’s Liam Hall earned the Six-Man Player of the Week honor. In a 60-8 victory over Frost, Lewis...
WacoTrib.com
China Spring’s Limmer bound for Hall of Fame
Former China Spring baseball coach James Limmer will be inducted to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January, at the coaches’ convention in Round Rock. Limmer led the Cougars to four state championships, three of them in Class 2A (1987, 1989, 1993) and one...
WacoTrib.com
Centex roundup: No. 3 Crawford pounds Bosqueville, 59-6
CRAWFORD — The No. 3 Crawford Pirates rolled up 41 first-half points to remain unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in District 8-2A Division I. Breck Chambers and Camron Walker were among the players who ran for first-half touchdowns for the Pirates. Chambers also returned an interception for a touchdown to open up the 41-0 lead over the Bulldogs (3-5, 2-3).
WacoTrib.com
No. 10 Lorena fumbles away shot at upset of No. 1 Franklin
The Leopards were three yards and a two-point conversion away from the upset of the season, but a fumble crushed No. 10 Lorena's hopes of a Senior Night win against No. 1 Franklin as the Lions took a 49-35 victory to stay undefeated. “We’re disappointed,” Leopards’ head coach Ray Biles...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Seth Jones to enter transfer portal
Baylor sophomore receiver Seth Jones announced Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Jones said he will enter the portal on Dec. 5, the day after NCAA championship selections are made. That’s the beginning of a 45-day window for players to enter the portal. The third-year sophomore...
Comments / 0