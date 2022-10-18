Read full article on original website
Support students by encouraging self-care
This was an email sent to students from UW-Green Bay Student Affairs on October 18, 2022. The fall semester is always a whirlwind of activity, which can be exciting but also stress-producing. It can be all too easy to ignore the signs that we’re not taking adequate care of ourselves, and instead choose to focus on classes, work, family/friends, etc. University leadership wants you to know that we’re here for you when you need us. We have a variety of resources that our students can easily utilize.
