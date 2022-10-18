ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Support students by encouraging self-care

This was an email sent to students from UW-Green Bay Student Affairs on October 18, 2022. The fall semester is always a whirlwind of activity, which can be exciting but also stress-producing. It can be all too easy to ignore the signs that we’re not taking adequate care of ourselves, and instead choose to focus on classes, work, family/friends, etc. University leadership wants you to know that we’re here for you when you need us. We have a variety of resources that our students can easily utilize.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review | Seehafer News

– This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Click here to see how you can be prepared. – UW-Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. Click here to see who will be speaking on November 3rd. – Hundreds converged...
Student loan debt relief application formally launches | NBC 26

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — Mason Wenzel is a freshman music education major at the UW-Green Bay, Manitowoc Campus. He’s paying about $8,000 per semester in tuition. “I think all of my money is being paid by grants and loans right now,” he said. “So I’ve got like a 16, 17-grand year.”
