Nashville, TN

Titans shuffle practice squad by adding 2, releasing 1

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans shuffled around the deck chairs on their practice squad on Tuesday with the addition of two players and the release of one.

The moves all involved defensive backs, as the Titans signed Steven Parker and Kyron Brown, while also parting ways with Nate Brooks.

Parker was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2018. He landed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019, where he saw the field for 14 games (four starts), tallying two picks and three passes defensed.

Since then, Parker has appeared in 17 games (zero starts) combined the past two seasons in stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2020) and New York Giants (2021). He also has special teams experience.

Brown broke into the league in 2019 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets. He has some special teams experience, also, but Brown has played just 53 defensive snaps and 47 special teams snaps over four career games with the Jets (2019) and Cowboys (2021).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

