ocnjsentinel.com
Ocean City, Mainland girls soccer to battle for division title
LINWOOD — The final game of the regular season will decide the winner of the Cape-Atlantic League American Division, with both host Mainland Regional High School and cross-bay rival Ocean City High School entering the contest 9-0-1 in division play. Head coach Chris Meade has the Mustangs at 9-3-1...
Whit
Rowan University Waits for Approval on a Multi-use Arena
On Sept. 19, Rowan University sent out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The RFQ, titled, “Proposed Regional Sports & Entertainment Field House,” describes a plan to build a new indoor arena, which will be used for the university’s sports teams and for other events like commencements or concerts.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
middletownship.com
Middle Township Announces Fall and Winter Paving Projects
Middle Township announces fall and winter paving projects. Roadwork is part of the Township’s five-year maintenance plan. Central Avenue was one of many Middle Township roads to be paved last year. Middle Township has rolled out its paving schedule for the rest of the year. The projects will include...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
These 6 South Jersey restaurants are a must visit
I'm always on the lookout for great restaurants in the Garden State. My biggest issue now is that with all of the events and travel I haven't had a lot of time to sit down and take in a long relaxing meal!. That said, I am making the effort to...
Foodies Will Adore Haddonfield, NJ’s New and Inventive Brunch Spot
The best thing just happened. A breakfast/brunch spot I adore in Philly, but can't often get to, just opened a new location in Haddonfield, New Jersey! Let me tell you all about it. It's called Cafe Lift. Its original location is on 13th Street in Philly, just off Vine Street....
atlanticcityweekly.com
At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game
One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
The first ‘Made in Jersey Festival’ is this weekend
Given the variety of goods, food, and drink that New Jersey produces, I’m surprised this hasn’t been tried before, but what is being billed as the first Made in Jersey Festival will be held in Camden Sat., Oct. 22 from 11:00 AM to 6 PM at Wiggins Waterfront Park.
Foodies Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Local Sandwich Shop
There is something about the combination of New Jersey and sandwiches that make us all feel very passionate here in the Garden, and when you toss in the word “best” everyone pays attention. That is why when a major foodie website tells us they have found the best...
seaislenews.com
Marconi’s Carousel is Recalled, 60 Years After Its Loss in Storm
Nichola Masciulli was known around Sea Isle City simply as Nick or “Pop.”. He ran an amusement business called Marconi’s Carousel, where children rode a merry-go-round featuring 44 beautifully hand-carved horses. The ensuing years saw an expansion that included three stores and the addition of another ride, called “The Whip.”
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
downbeach.com
Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend
Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
This Amazingly Quirky Restaurant in Medford, NJ Is Shuttering Its Doors
Well, this is an absolute drag, but there is a silver lining. There are some restaurants that claim to be one-of-a-kind, and unique, while others you can clearly see are. Shut Up And Eat in Toms River comes to mind as one of the one-of-a-kinds, the food is good and the vibe is fantastic.
