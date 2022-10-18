ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City, Mainland girls soccer to battle for division title

LINWOOD — The final game of the regular season will decide the winner of the Cape-Atlantic League American Division, with both host Mainland Regional High School and cross-bay rival Ocean City High School entering the contest 9-0-1 in division play. Head coach Chris Meade has the Mustangs at 9-3-1...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rowan University Waits for Approval on a Multi-use Arena

On Sept. 19, Rowan University sent out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). The RFQ, titled, “Proposed Regional Sports & Entertainment Field House,” describes a plan to build a new indoor arena, which will be used for the university’s sports teams and for other events like commencements or concerts.
GLASSBORO, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
middletownship.com

Middle Township Announces Fall and Winter Paving Projects

Middle Township announces fall and winter paving projects. Roadwork is part of the Township’s five-year maintenance plan. Central Avenue was one of many Middle Township roads to be paved last year. Middle Township has rolled out its paving schedule for the rest of the year. The projects will include...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
seaislenews.com

Marconi’s Carousel is Recalled, 60 Years After Its Loss in Storm

Nichola Masciulli was known around Sea Isle City simply as Nick or “Pop.”. He ran an amusement business called Marconi’s Carousel, where children rode a merry-go-round featuring 44 beautifully hand-carved horses. The ensuing years saw an expansion that included three stores and the addition of another ride, called “The Whip.”
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Atlantic City Marathon to impact traffic this weekend

Motorists and pedestrians can expect traffic delays Saturday and Sunday Oct. 22-23 as thousands of runners participating in the 2022 Atlantic City Marathon Half-marathon and 5- and 10-K races make their way through Downbeach towns. Motorists can expect detours and shut downs on various roadways from 9 a.m. to 2...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World

TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ

If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
MAYS LANDING, NJ

