ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points

OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
theScore

Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub

Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
FOX Sports

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
The Guardian

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa

Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
ESPN

European Super League hires new CEO. Here's what it means

On Wednesday, A22 Sports Management -- the company that launched the European Super League in April 2021 -- appointed a new chief executive, Bernd Reichart, who claimed it would be relaunched within three years. This comes against the backdrop of legal action taken by the three remaining Super League clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus) against UEFA in a case lodged with the European Union's Court of Justice (CJEU).
NBC Sports

Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa fires Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa has fired Steven Gerrard moments after his 10-man side fell 3-0 to Fulham on Thursday. Gerrard used his post-match press conference to say he wasn’t a quitter, but won’t get the chance after Villa called time on his tenure at Villa Park. Villa is winless in...
NBC Sports

Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.
NBC Sports

Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss. A Robin Koch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy