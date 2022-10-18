Read full article on original website
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo axed from Man United squad vs. Chelsea after leaving Tottenham game early
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has axed striker Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday as punishment for his early exit during the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag has taken the decision after Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the end of the 2-0 victory over...
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur result, highlights and analysis as Fred and Bruno Fernandes secure three points
OLD TRAFFORD, MANCHESTER — Manchester United produced arguably their best performance under Erik ten Hag as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured a fully deserved three points for the Red Devils, who controlled proceedings from start to finish and could have scored many more were it not for Hugo Lloris' brilliance in the Spurs goal.
theScore
Ronaldo axed from United squad after reportedly refusing to come on as sub
Manchester United won't feature Cristiano Ronaldo in their next game, the club announced a day after the disgruntled Portuguese star left the bench early during a Premier League match. "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," read a...
FOX Sports
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday's game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee's assistant.
PSG 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues secure vital Champions League win
Player ratings from PSG 0-1 Chelsea in the Women's Champions League.
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday. As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
'He's A Machine' - Jurgen Klopp Full Of Darwin Nunez Praise Ahead Of West Ham Clash
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Darwin Nunez's impact and work ethic since his move from Benfica back in the summer.
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation
Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Fulham v Aston Villa
Losing to Chelsea in the current environment wasn’t a shock, but remains frustrating nonetheless. Looking to rebound from that, the Villa travel to take on Fulham. The London side, 12th in the table, have lost two and drawn one of the past three. A 4-1 Craven Cottage loss to Newcastle United was followed up with a 3-1 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium, and most recently a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. Players to look out for include Aleksandar Mitrovic at striker, midfielder Joao Palhinha, and defender Tim Ream.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 12 - October 18th To 20th
All the action from Gameweek 12 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host West Ham United.
Liverpool v West Ham United Confirmed Lineups, Premier League
Details of the confirmed lineups for Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Ham United on Wednesday.
ESPN
European Super League hires new CEO. Here's what it means
On Wednesday, A22 Sports Management -- the company that launched the European Super League in April 2021 -- appointed a new chief executive, Bernd Reichart, who claimed it would be relaunched within three years. This comes against the backdrop of legal action taken by the three remaining Super League clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus) against UEFA in a case lodged with the European Union's Court of Justice (CJEU).
NBC Sports
Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield
Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively. Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa fires Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa has fired Steven Gerrard moments after his 10-man side fell 3-0 to Fulham on Thursday. Gerrard used his post-match press conference to say he wasn’t a quitter, but won’t get the chance after Villa called time on his tenure at Villa Park. Villa is winless in...
NBC Sports
Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.
Which former Sunderland players are playing European football this season?
As Sunderland fans we often see old names pop back up, most of the time scoring against us - but who's doing it for the elites?
Southampton ends winless run with 1-0 victory at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Southampton ended a five-game winless run and moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. Che Adams headed in a cross from Romain Perraud in the ninth minute at Vitality Stadium and the visitors held...
NBC Sports
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds
Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss. A Robin Koch...
